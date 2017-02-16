‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Responds To Rumors, Is She Pregnant?

Kailyn Lowry has admittedly gained weight in recent weeks, but is the Teen Mom 2 star pregnant with her third child?

Following the birth of Jenelle Evans’ third child and Chelsea Houska’s second child, Kailyn Lowry admitted that she’d like to have another baby and a short time later, rumors began swirling online which suggested the reality star may be sporting a baby bump.

After sharing a couple of photos of herself in Los Angeles, Kailyn Lowry was faced with fat-shaming comments, which she quickly addressed on her Twitter page.

“I did put on a little weight this winter, huh? I’m happy though,” she explained to a fan who advised her against eating Chic Fil A and said she was “fat enough.”

Kailyn Lowry has also spoken out about the swirling pregnancy rumors. After being faced with comments including, “Anyone else think Kail looks pregnant?” and “Why does Kail look pregnant?,” Lowry told Radar Online she was not pregnant on February 15.

Her rep also denied the rumors.

Kailyn Lowry has been known to struggle with her weight in the past and although she once spoke of her workout plan and healthy eating, she ultimately chose to go under the knife for a number of procedures, including a butt lift and liposuction.

In late 2015, prior to the news of her divorce from husband Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry suffered a tragic miscarriage and later claimed her husband was unsupportive of her after the incident. A short time later, Marroquin was deployed to Qatar and Lowry was left to raise her two sons back home in Delaware.

Throughout the first few months of his deployment, rumors swirled in regard to Kailyn Lowry’s potential divorce and in May of last year, months after her mommy makeover, the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed she and Marroquin had decided to end their marriage. In the months that followed, fans watched as the couple’s marriage came to an end on the show.

Kailyn Lowry has not confirmed a relationship with someone else since her split from Marroquin, but the reality star and mother of two has been linked to a number of people since her divorce was confirmed, including her female friend Becky Hayter.

As for who Kailyn Lowry’s potential baby’s father would be, Radar Online claimed her mystery man might be a new boyfriend. The outlet also noted that Lowry’s ex-husband had busted the man in his home just days after he returned from his deployment.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,'” Marroquin said during the episode.

“We pull up earlier since Kail’s car as there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”

Kailyn Lowry has yet to confirm a possible new relationship, but on Valentine’s Day, February 14, she hinted on Instagram that she may have a new love in her life when she shared a photo of a vase filled with red roses and a candle.

“Maybe it looks like I have a valentine?” Kailyn Lowry asked readers on Instagram.

In addition to her hints at a new romance, Kailyn Lowry has also been sharing tons of photos of her two sons, Isaac and Lincoln, on Instagram in recent weeks.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

