‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7, Episode 9: Who Are The New People?

Episode 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7 concluded with Rick’s group being surrounded by a potential new threat. This new group was well-armed and large in size. So, who is this new group?

Episode 9 of the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead saw Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) smiling amid the looming threat of a new group. While he seemed happy to find a group of people whose size and knowledge with weapons could help him in the upcoming war he is anticipating with Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) group, the Saviors, it still left viewers wondering who this new group of people really are.

Let’s have a look at some contenders.

Oceanside

This group was discovered by Tara (Alanna Masterson) in Episode 6 of Season 7 of The Walking Dead. The all-female group were well-armed and knew of Negan’s group. They had chosen to remain hidden from the Saviors after their encounter. It is possible Oceanside decided to track Tara after she left their group and are now surrounding Rick’s group.

However, while this new group seen at the end of Episode 9 of The Walking Dead first appeared to be a large group of females, it was quickly revealed there were men among their ranks. This rules out Oceanside entirely.

The Whisperers

AMC have been long-hinting at the arrival of the Whisperers. This group likes to cover themselves in the flesh of walkers and mingle among them to hide themselves not only from the undead, but from the other groups in the area.

As Insider points out, though, this group does not like to use weapons. The new group surrounding Rick at the end of Episode 9, certainly seemed to have a good supply of weapons. Also, no one within this new group appeared to be wearing undead masks. Instead, they all appeared to prefer muted and dark colors, many opting to cover their faces with material rather than skin.

The fact some are covering their faces could also hint at the fact these people are concealing their identity for some reason. Could one of these masked newcomers be Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who absconded from Alexandria at the beginning of Episode 9? Alternatively, could these masked newcomers be members of the Saviors who have changed sides?

The Scavengers

Another group suggested by Insider also needs to be mentioned, even though they have already been represented by another group in the television adaptation of The Walking Dead. In Season 5, viewers were introduced to a group of survivors called the Wolves. In the comic books, this group is called the Scavengers. While these two groups are likely one and the same thanks to their characteristics and group dynamics, the name, Scavengers, is an interesting one considering the new group in The Walking Dead is already being referred to by fans as the Garbage Pail Kids.

Initially, this group seems to be associated with the boat Rick and Aaron (Ross Marquand) searched in the first half of Season 7 of The Walking Dead. According to ComicBook, their style of clothing appears to match that of the boot seen on the person scoping Rick and Aaron, and then, later, Alexandria, in Episode 8.

The boot on the person seen in the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead appears to be taped together and held with cable, something that could also match with this new group as they appear to have Rick’s group surrounded outside what looks like a junkyard, hence why fans are referring to them as the Garbage Pail Kids. Could this group perhaps refer to themselves as the Scavengers?

However, according to ComicBook, this new group doesn’t feature in the comic books, so it seems that only by tuning into further episodes of The Walking Dead will reveal the answer of who this new group really is. However, it is likely their identity will be revealed in Episode 10.

Episode 10, (entitled “New Best Friends”) of Season 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, February 19 at 9 PM ET. The official synopsis for Episode 10 is below.

“A mysterious community is discovered.”

