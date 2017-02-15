Kendall Jenner Dishes On Her Ideal Boyfriend Amid ASAP Rocky Dating Rumors

Kendall Jenner took to her app on Valentine’s Day to dish on her ideal partner.

Following months of rumors regarding her possible relationships with ASAP Rocky, Jordan Clarkson, Travis Scott, Harry Styles and Chandler Parsons, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model spoke out about the qualities she looks for when it comes to dating.

“Dating is hard! It’s not always easy to find someone you just click with. But, for me, there are three qualities that any potential dude must have,” Kendall Jenner wrote to her fans, according to a report by Hollywood Life on February 14.

Kendall Jenner has been linked to numerous men in recent months, but when it comes to an official confirmation, she has not given fans any indication of who she is actually dating. Instead, she continues to be spotted with the likes of rapper ASAP Rocky and athlete Jordan Clarkson, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and has been linked to Jenner since last March.

Kendall Jenner went on to reveal that “a good sense of humor” is crucial when it comes to the men in her life — especially in the industry she’s in. “Any guy that takes himself too seriously is not for me. We have to be able to laugh together!” she explained.

“Similar interests. If we don’t have any, then what are we going to do?” she continued. “It would be great if he is into the same music as I am or if he likes cars. Or, if he just likes being spontaneous like I do — that would be a good place to start!”

Kendall Jenner is also impressed by good style but said that she isn’t super concerned with the clothing her ideal man puts on, as long as he knows “how to put it together.”

“It’s so attractive when a guy knows how to dress himself. If I’m going to look good, he better too, lol!” she added.

In March of last year, following a brief romance with One Direction singer Harry Styles, People Magazine told readers that Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson had been secretly dating for months. Then, in the months that followed, the alleged couple continued to be spotted together. From an outing during Coachella to a 4th of July sighting, Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson appeared to be involved in a serious relationship. However, at the same time, Jenner was reportedly seeing ASAP Rocky as well.

While Kendall Jenner told Entertainment Tonight in September 2015 that she prefers to keep her dating life to herself, a source one year later claimed that she’s simply keeping her options open when it comes to spending time with the men in her life.

In August of last year, an insider told Hollywood Life that Kendall Jenner was enjoying her time with both ASAP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson and noted that the model didn’t want to put all of her eggs in one basket. According to the report, Kendall Jenner loves spending time with the rapper because he’s “super creative and a great listener.” Meanwhile, Clarkson is reportedly “hilarious and spontaneous.”

Although Kendall Jenner likes both of her potential boyfriends, the source went on to explain that the model was focused on having fun at the moment. As fans well know, Kendall Jenner is quite busy with her booming modeling career and prefers to keep her love life “casual and lighthearted” rather than allowing herself to get stressed out over her relationships.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, tune into the 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres on the E! Network next month.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]