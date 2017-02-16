‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Not Canceled, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco Returning

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 is set to shed its uncertainty tag soon. The top-rated CBS comedy series is reportedly getting renewed for two more seasons, bringing the series total to 12 seasons. Also, the original cast members, including Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco, will be returning to star in Season 11 as well as Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory.

CBS plans to renew The Big Bang Theory for two more seasons, Deadline reports. It is also reporting that the five original cast members, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar, are expected to ink their new two-year contracts soon. The actors’ contracts are up for renewal after the current season of The Big Bang Theory wraps up in May.

“[The] original cast members Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar are in final negotiations on new two-year contracts to continue on the Warner Bros TV-produced comedy series, paving the way for a two-year renewal, which… is nearing the finishing line.”

In 2014, all the series regulars had inked a three-year contract, and Parsons, Galecki, and Cuoco had secured $1 million per episode at the time.

Deadline is reporting that Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco’s new salaries are expected to be close to what they are currently taking home — $1 million per episode. Also, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg are reportedly going to be in the same pay bracket.

“Parsons, Galecki, Cuoco, Helberg and Nayyar — are getting the same salary under ‘most favored nations’ terms, ensuring financial parity among the quintet. The paychecks are believed to be pretty close to what the five are making this season, around $1 million an episode.”

Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch’s contracts are also up for renewal, and they are expected to get a significant pay hike this year. The two actresses, who first appeared as guest stars in Season 3, are said to be currently earning $175,000 per episode.

Earlier in January, during the TCA winter press tour, CBS Entertainment President Glenn Geller told Deadline that they were in talks with The Big Bang Theory production house, Warner Bros. TV, and were “guardedly optimistic” about it.

“We [CBS and Warner Bros. TV] are in negotiations. It is business as usual. These are going to be, I think, the normal tough negotiations when you in a situation like this but we are guardedly optimistic.”

In 2014, the two parties inked a three-year license agreement in March, while the original cast members concluded their contract negotiations late in summer, which briefly delayed the start of production on The Big Bang Theory Season 8.

This time, cast members’ contract negotiations and the license fee renewal talks between CBS and Warner Bros. TV are happening at the same time, Deadline reports.

There was no doubt that all the series regulars would return if CBS and Warner Bros. TV decide to ink a new license deal. Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki have repeatedly expressed their interest in continuing with the series.

Parsons, who plays Sheldon, recently said that everybody wanted to continue, adding that he would be shocked if the series did not get renewed for Season 11. Previously, the actor said that he had no intention of leaving The Big Bang Theory.

Jim Parsons' talents transcend the stage and screen! Did you know the #BigBangTheory star has singing skills too? https://t.co/0H4M7N5O91 pic.twitter.com/MwMeRTb4IL — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) February 12, 2017

Galecki, on the other hand, said the Big Bang Theory writers were confident about writing beyond Season 10.

Sheldon, a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, is also in the works at CBS. Jim Parsons is executive producing the spin-off that will focus on Sheldon’s growing-up years. None of the Big Bang Theory cast members will make an appearance on it.

Warner Bros. and CBS have yet to officially confirm The Big Bang Theory Season 11.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]