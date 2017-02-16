Michael Moore Twitter Rant: Does He Really Think He Has The Power To Oust Trump?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Thea Conrad and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

In the latest Michael Moore Twitter rant, the liberal filmmaker expressed his rancor and ire at President Donald Trump by ordering him to resign and tauntingly referencing Trump’s alleged Russian connections, but the Wisconsinite isn’t doing himself any favors, that is, if he truly wants to be taken seriously.

In this recent Michael Moore Twitter rant, as reported by the Inquisitr, Moore called Trump a “Russian traitor” and demanded he voluntarily leave the presidency behind, as if there’s any chance that Trump would consider doing so just because Moore said that he must.

By Michael’s tweets alone, he seems rather unhinged, because you almost want to laugh at what he’s written before remembering that there’s a 99.9 percent chance he’s dead serious.

On February 14 at 11:38 a.m., Moore wrote, “Um, @realDonaldTrump — It’s now noontime in DC & it appears you are still squatting in our Oval Office. I gave u til (sic) this morning to leave.”

Note that Moore says “gave” and not “give,” suggesting that there were prior tweets to this Michael Moore Twitter rant.

Sure enough, about nine or so hours before, Moore sent Trump a tweet demanding he exit office by morning.

Hey @realDonaldTrump-1hr after Obama put sanctions on Russia YOU told Flynn 2 call them & promise em it'll be OK. Traitor!Resign by morning! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

Exactly two minutes after the more recent tweet, at 11:40 a.m., he sends out another tweet. “What part of ‘vacate you Russian traitor’ don’t you understand? We can do this the easy way (you resign), or the hard way (impeachment).”

Five minutes after that, Moore gets creative (or so he thinks) by tweeting directly to Donald Trump and writing a message in Russian characters.

@realDonaldTrump Maybe this is easier 4 u 2 understand: Мы можем сделать это легкий путь (вы уйти в отставку), или трудный путь (импичмента) — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

This is just a repeat of what Moore has already tweeted, as the Russian message in English translates to, “we can do this the easy way (you retire), or the hard way (of impeachment).”

That’s not all, as this is just part of one Michael Moore Twitter rant; there are many others.

Moore also utilizes Facebook to vent and share his anti-Trump findings with his followers (a group of which I’m sure gets smaller by the day).

Several hours after the Valentine’s Day Michael Moore Twitter rant, the Bowling For Columbine documentarian tweeted the message, “This is what must be done,” followed by a link to his Facebook page, where the absence of a character limit allows him more room to vent his anger at Trump.

As it turns out, at some point on Tuesday, Mr. Moore got ahold of a New York Times article of which the content managed to get under his skin.

Michael doesn’t provide a link to the article, but based on the time he posted on Facebook, I’m pretty sure it’s a piece titled, “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence”.

I’m not here to scrutinize and/or verify the validity of this article. For the record, I do not trust the mainstream media as far as I can throw them, and the New York Times is very high on the untrustworthy scale for me.

To put my level of trust in perspective, the last time the Times was caught promoting fake news was yesterday.

Michael Moore, on the other hand, believes it 100 percent, and per his reaction, he wants action taken.

First on Moore’s agenda is for he and “millions of Americans” to call on “spineless Democrats” to stop congressional proceedings until an investigation is launched and articles of impeachment are brought forth for review.

“We don’t want to hear you Dems huff and puff and grandstand and take symbolic actions. We demand that you halt all actions being taken by an illegitimately elected government until this matter is resolved.”

The second order of business, according to Michael Moore’s Facebook rant, is that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should be forced to find an attorney who’s willing and able to look into these “treasonous acts.”

I’m sure Moore will have no problem convincing Sessions to turn on Donald Trump, the man who just made him the most powerful lawyer in the United States. I mean, seriously.

Thirdly, Moore again calls on President Trump to willingly remove himself from his presidency, because if he did so it “could save the country a lot of time, money and pain.”

Lastly, when all is said and done, Moore wants the Supreme Court to offer some kind of beneficial resolution to the American people, by either allowing Hillary Clinton to take over the presidency (because that’s exactly what most Americans want, am I right?) or, if that can’t happen, to essentially have an election do-over. Oh, and Moore wants to overthrow the GOP, because they’re the “beneficiaries of this treason” and as such must not be allowed to keep their governmental authority.

All of this based on a New York Times article, really? Michael Moore is justifying the complete undoing of a democratic election, nixing Republicans from their elected seats, a highly costly and time-consuming investigation into the Trump administration and possibly having an entirely new 2016 presidential election, all on the information brought forth by a single editorial news piece.

The Michael Moore Twitter and Facebook rants frame the mindset of an unreasonable man. If he’s so afraid of Trump’s ties with Russia, perhaps he should look into Hillary Clinton’s history with Vladimir Putin. She sold uranium to them in exchange for millions of dollars, yet Moore wants her to replace Trump.

For proof of this Clinton, Russia uranium transaction, I’ll link you to a “fact check” by PolitiFact in which they conclude the claim is “mostly false,” while not-so-obviously (but obviously enough) confirming its validity in the meat of the article. To help you understand what I mean by this, Donald Trump made a claim about this during the 2016 campaign season. Several outlets, including PolitiFact, went to work debunking it. But their means of proving the claim wrong only verifies it. So Trump got the numbers wrong, they say. It wasn’t 145 million, it was less than that. Oh, and Clinton received some of the payoff, but she wasn’t the only one who benefitted.

This doesn’t mean it never took place.

So basically in their attempt to prove that it never happened, they tell you exactly how it happened.

That’s another reason the mainstream press can’t be trusted because even when they’re supposed to be telling you the truth, they’re lying to you.

This Michael Moore Twitter and Facebook rant achieves a lot of things, except for it doesn’t solve any of what he thinks are problems. He might be rich, well-known and have the passion of a true, unrelenting activist, but that’s where his power and influence end. When all is said and done, the only people who can chase President Trump out of office are Washington politicians, lawmakers, and the elite Washington press.

[Featured Image by Greg Allen/AP Images]