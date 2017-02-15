‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Which Leading Man Is Leaving The Soap Now?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that another character is set to depart Salem in the near future. Actor Vincent Irizarry has reportedly left the long running NBC soap opera, and will end his run as Deimos Kiriakis later this year.

According to Soap Hub, Vincent Irizarry first debuted as Victor Kiriakis’ younger brother, Deimos, in 2016. Since he first stepped foot into Salem, Deimos has brought all kinds of drama to Days of Our Lives, and has been a real roller coaster of a character to watch.

In the past, Deimos was interested in Nicole Walker because she looked just like his long lost love, Helena. Helena was the woman that both Victor and Deimos were in love with, and when she died under mysterious circumstances, Victor let Deimos take the fall for her murder, which left the character locked up in prison for 30 years. Upon Deimos’ release from prison, he headed to Salem to reconnect with his brother and met Nicole. Although Deimos first had a volatile relationship with Kate Roberts, who has become a one-woman welcoming committee for Salem bachelors, it was Nicole he had his sights on.

Days of Our Lives fans watched as Deimos and Nicole fell in love despite Nicole’s better judgement. The two ended up engaged, but hit a bumpy road with the revelation that Chloe Lane was pregnant. Deimos immediately believed the child Chloe was carrying was his, and set out to prove it. Meanwhile, it was later revealed that Chloe was carrying Nicole’s child with her late former fiance, Daniel Jonas. However, when Chloe learned she was pregnant she decided she did not want Nicole to raise the baby due to her affiliation with dangerous Deimos. Currently, the two woman are embattled in a custody brawl over the baby girl, Holly, which spoilers reveal Chloe will likely win.

Nicole losing custody of her one and only child to Chloe will likely push her over the edge, especially if Deimos is the reason she was denied custody of Holly. If this is the case, this could be the storyline that leads Deimos to leave Salem and Nicole behind. Nicole will likely stop at nothing to get her daughter back, and dumping Deimos for good would be the first step to that process.

While Deimos’ departure from Days of Our Lives will leave a major hole to fill in the way of Salem’s villains, especially with Stefano DiMera dead and gone, it should be interesting to see where the story goes from there. The NBC soap is rumored to be in jeopardy of cancellation, and with a new writer at the helm, casting shake ups are entirely possible. However, fans would like to see new characters as well as old fan favorite characters such as Sami Brady, EJ DiMera, Theresa Donovan, and Will Horton return instead of letting more actors go. One blast from the past set to make return to Salem is Steve and Kayla Johnson’s daughter, Stephanie. The character has come home to celebrate the wedding of her parents, and could be a new love interest for one of the show’s single men, such as Brady Black.

Although Vincent Irizarry has already reportedly finished filming his run as Deimos Kiriakis, due to Days of Our Lives extended filming schedule, fans will be seeing Deimos until mid-2017.

What are your thoughts on the reports that Vincent Irizarry is leaving Days of Our Lives as Deimos Kiriakis? Will you miss the actor’s bad boy role, or are you sick of his revolving storylines?

[Featured Image by NBC Television Network]