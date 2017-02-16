Carlos Santana Clarifies Remark About Beyonce Not Being A Singer Like Adele

Guitarist Carlos Santana has issued an apology on Tuesday via social media for dissing Beyonce and saying “she is not a singer,” CBS News reports

The 13-time Grammy winner, who released his first album in 40 years last year titled Santana IV, turned to Facebook to clarify his disconcerting statements about the 35-year-old Formation singer Beyonce.

“I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand,” Santana wrote. “My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies.”

“My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.”

Santana’s apology came after his remarks on Beyonce, who is now pregnant with twins, saying the reason she didn’t win the Album of the Year award at the 2017 Grammys is because she is “not a singer-singer.”

In an interview with the Australian Associated Press, Santana weighed in on the singer Adele’s 2017 Grammy win.

Carlos Santana apologizes for Beyonce #GRAMMYs diss: "I have the utmost respect for her" https://t.co/EhlPWXx2wV pic.twitter.com/2mUQ7B5bF7 — billboard (@billboard) February 15, 2017

It was reported that Adele’s 25 album beat Beyonce’s Lemonade album during Sunday’s 2017 Grammy for the Album of the Year award.

Adele was visibly taken back by the Album of the Year award win. During her acceptance speech, she said, “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyonce.”

She went on to say that the “Lemonade album, Beyonce, was so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing. And we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you. You are our light.

“And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will.”

The Grammys win did not come as a surprise for Santana as he stated that he thinks “Adele won because she sing-sing. She doesn’t bring all the dancers and props. She can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that’s it. And this is why she wins.

“With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music—music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.”

Carlos Santana’s insult on Beyonce stirred the Beyhive. As always, they came to her defense by flooding his Instagram page with the bee emoji, but unfortunately, it was reported that the Mexican-American musician does not have an Instagram page.

A Brazilian YouTuber with 1.7 million followers on Instagram, who also goes by the name of Carlos Santana, received the wrath of the Beyhive instead.

The 58-year-old Law & Order star Ice-T chimed in and stated that the British singer’s win was well-deserved.

He added, “Adele is hard to beat because she is the business and she is good and she makes hit records. Beyonce or Adele could’ve taken any of them. The fact that Adele was gracious to speak on Beyonce’ made it fly.

“Besides, Beyonce will be back next year. She’s still young.”

After Carlos Santana apologized for his remarks on Beyonce, many of his Facebook followers stated that there was no need for his apology as everything he said about the “Sorry” singer was factual.

[Featured Image By Christopher Polk/Getty Images and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]