Watch Penguin Cam Live Streaming Online With Two Feeding Shows Daily [Video]

The Monterey Bay Aquarium provides a live streaming African penguin cam that you can watch online. In addition to tuning in and watching the penguins in their aquarium habitat, there are two daily feedings scheduled that provide learning opportunities for viewers. Penguin feedings take place at 10:30 a.m. PT and 3 p.m. PT, though the schedule is subject to change. Feeding takes place from the aquarium’s Splash Zone that features other marine animals such as hermit crabs, anemones, anemonefish, and more. The penguin feedings are an educational event and those who are tuning into the live stream will reap the learning benefits. Each feeding lasts approximately 15 minutes and Monterey Bay Aquarium staff teach about the penguins while addressing current issues penguins face in the wild.

While many people think of penguins warming themselves from the Arctic chill, African penguins are acclimated to warm, tropical temperatures. Many children find penguins humorous as they are flightless birds that waddle when they walk. The African penguin makes a bray-like sound, similar to the sound of a donkey, making it endearing to many children. African penguins are endangered and those who watch the live penguin cam during feeding time will hear facts and details surrounding their current status. Penguins are social animals and live in colonies. You can see the penguins interact with each other in the live streaming penguin cam above. Watch a video of African penguins braying like donkeys below.

African penguins have a small pink patch located above the eye. This pink patch is a gland that helps the penguin regulate body temperature. When an African penguin’s body temperature rises, the pink patch or gland darkens. When the penguin’s body temperature decreases, the gland becomes lighter. The gland works as a self-cooling mechanism helping the penguin adjust to rising and falling temperatures. You can learn more about penguins at the BBC Nature site African Penguins.

Fish, squid, and crustaceans comprise the African penguin’s diet and they are avid swimmers. Penguins enjoy spending much of the day in water pursuing, catching, and eating fish, according to Animal Diversity. You can watch a video playlist featuring African penguins including chicks and how mother penguins interact with their young in the videos below.

Fully grown penguins can reach heights of 2 feet tall and weigh approximately 8 pounds. Baby penguins are referred to as chicks, and after mothers lay eggs, the father and mother will alternate incubation duties. Once the chicks are hatched, both mother and father are responsible for feeding the babies. Because father penguins play an active and vital role in childcare, the species is described as exhibiting allomothering behavior. Penguins also mate for life and do not leave the colony to find mates. They are monogamous and often return to the same nesting spot. Chicks reach sexual maturity between the ages of 2 and 4 and will begin mating and reproducing. A penguin’s average lifespan varies between 10 and 15 years old. Those watching the penguin live cam will see the penguins exhibit many behaviors including flirting and mating rituals. Juvenile penguins are identified by their brown color.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is giving away free penguin wallpapers for desktop and mobile, as well as penguin Facebook covers. You can find additional free downloads for other marine species as well. Educators, parents, home-schooling families, and childcare givers will find a large array of teaching materials free on the site. You can find those in the education section of their site.

You can learn more about the Monterey Bay Aquarium at their official site and on their social media networks such as Google Plus, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

