Jinger Duggar Reveals Pre-Wedding Details With Jill, Jessa, And Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar is the queen of Jill & Jessa: Counting On series on TLC right now. Because her wedding was just three months ago, the Duggar family show is concentrating on the moments she had with her husband Jeremy Vuolo leading up to the big day.

In addition, perspectives from her sisters Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald are coming out in the next episodes.

The thing that separates Jinger from her other married sisters is that she moved far away from Arkansas to settle down with her new husband. As the new preview for the upcoming episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On suggests, it looks as if Jessa is having a hard time getting used to the idea of having Jinger so far away.

Days before the wedding, the mother of two confessed that she is feeling conflicted.

“I have very mixed emotions about this wedding,” Jessa said, according to Us Weekly. “I’m thrilled for Jinger and Jeremy. I know they’re meant to be, but at the same time, I wish Jeremy wasn’t taking her so far away.

“If I think about it, I get emotional, and I’ve already cried several times,” she continued. “When she’s gone, I’ll probably have a meltdown.”

Despite the fact that Jessa has been busy in the past two years starting her own family, getting pregnant twice and figuring out her dynamics with her husband Ben Seewald, it looks like she still leaned a lot on Jinger to get through the difficult times.

Jill Duggar Dillard probably understands the position that the 23-year-old new bride is in. Jill had to live in El Salvador right after the birth of her first baby son, Israel, so her husband Derick Dillard could do missionary work in Central America. With their return looming on the horizon, Jill can understand Jinger’s position well.

Children's ministry with the team. Israel loves watching the kids play. Read our latest ministry update: www.dillardfamily.com/blog A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 12, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

Although many of her siblings are not excited to see her move to Texas, the newly married Duggar has been more than excited to experience the wedding and settle down. She was so eager to get things going that she decided to start using “Mr.” and “Mrs.” mugs before the wedding!

At least that rule was not set by her parents so she could get away with it.

But this isn’t the only time that Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo were caught pushing the envelope on how things are done before the wedding. Before they got married, the Vuolo couple was known for being physically intimate, which is something that the Duggar family is wary about. But they successfully defended their love, saying that their intentions are “pure.”

“Jinger and I are both very affectionate. It means a lot to have an arm around or something, and that’s how we express our affection,” Jeremy said, according to Us Weekly. “We have a clean conscience as long as it’s not leading us to impurity.”

And after all the hoopla of the wedding and moving, it looks like the bride and the groom are more than happy to be making their little home in Texas.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” she said, according to People Magazine. “The biggest blessing.”

When the fans pressed for their baby plans, she gave an answer that was positive, but not too revealing in nature.

“We are just enjoying our life together,” the 23-year-old Duggar said, “and we will see what the Lord does.”

