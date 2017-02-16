Is Taylor Swift A True Feminist? Some Say No

While many well-known celebrities are quick to choose a political position and sometimes even use their fame and status to tout a certain candidate, Taylor Swift has noticeably stayed far away from the topic of politics and all of the brouhaha that has involved the presidential campaign and election of Donald Trump. While some may interpret this as evidence that Swift, 27, a pop icon and multi-millionaire, has no interest in politics, her good friend Lena Dunham says this is not the case.

Dunham is known for her role in Girls and is a staunch political activist and was a vocal proponent of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign. While backlash against Swift’s silence has grown, Dunham defends Swift’s right to remain tight-lipped about her own personal political views, according to the Huffington Post. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Dunham hinted that the reason for Swift’s silence may be a matter of personal safety.

“I just think everyone has to do it their way. When I was lesser known, I was like, ‘Who could not share their opinion?’ Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they’re coming to your house. You have to f****** watch it because people are nuts.”

While Swift may not have ever stated who she voted for, she did post that she voted and found it important to vote. Just weeks later, though, she found herself in hot water with many people after she tweeted about being proud of women marching for women’s rights but not participating in the march herself.

“So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I’m proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch”

Backlash was immediate, with people very quickly pointing out that they think Swift’s refusal to stand up against Trump belied her previous declarations of feminism. In 2014, she was quoted by Buzzfeed about her thoughts on feminism.

“My girlfriends and I talk a lot about feminism and the inequality about the way men and women are talked about. The kind of things we say are: ‘Why is it mischievous, fun and sexy if a guy has a string of lovers that he’s cast aside; loved and left?’ Yet, if a woman dates three or four people in an eight-year period, she is a serial dater and it gives some 12-year-old the idea to call her a “slut” on the internet? It’s not the same for boys. It just isn’t, and that’s a fact.”

Swift’s music generally speaks to themes of female empowerment, making one’s own way in life, and leaving men and relationships behind that are harmful to women. While “feminist awakening” seemed to be a theme with her release of her smash 1989 album, some are questioning if Swift has true beliefs that encompass feminism or if it was simply a buzzword and an image to promote her music.

A tweet from a Twitter username Aly summed up her feelings about Swift’s comments on the Women’s March.

“If you were really for feminism you would have spoken up against Donald Trump instead of just saying to vote on Election Day. But instead you only claim to be a feminist when it suits you.”

Other Twitter users pointed out that Swift’s provocative outfits and suggestive dance moves were more of an affront to women than a sign of female empowerment. However, others argue that the most important part of being a feminist is being able to do exactly what you wish to do as a female – including dancing provocatively, wearing whatever clothing you want, and choosing to remain silent about Donald Trump.

