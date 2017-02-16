WWE News: Vince McMahon Yelled at Braun Strowman For Using a Banned Phrase

Have you wondered what it would be like to see a six-foot-eight, 300-pound monster get chewed out by Vince McMahon? Apparently, that’s exactly what happened during a recent edition of Monday Night Raw between The Boss and Braun Strowman. After the WWE Royal Rumble, Strowman challenged Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Title on Raw, but there was an incident that took place before the show.

Recently, Mick Foley made an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s “Making Their Way to the Ring” podcast to discuss all things WWE, and he told a story about Strowman using the term “title shot,” which made Vince McMahon get firm with him. Foley said the following about seeing the incident first hand between them.

“I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, I want a title shot. Mr. McMahon’s behind the curtain, at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, oh god, it’s not a title shot. I was thinking to myself, then what is it? That’s exactly what I would go to call it when I would go out there. You want a title shot? He’s like, it’s a title match. It’s a match! So if you ever wonder what it’s like to see a six-foot-eight, three hundred pound monster get chewed out, you should’ve been there.”

Since the WWE brand extension, WWE officials allowed Braun Strowman to split from The Wyatt Family, which has been extremely successful for all its members. A lot of things are happening on SmackDown, but Strowman has become a true main event player in his own right on Raw. For a while, it was plausible that he could win the Royal Rumble match and face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at Wrestlemania.

Unfortunately, the match won’t happen on the grandest stage of them all, but Strowman vs. Reigns will take place at WWE FastLane in a couple of weeks. The expectation is Roman Reigns will defeat Braun Strowman at the PPV to get him the necessary momentum boost to challenge The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33. The powers that be feel the win over Strowman will help improve Roman’s dynamic with the WWE Universe.

It’s also been reported that WWE officials are hesitant to push Braun Strowman into such a huge match at Wrestlemania this year in his career, especially if he’s going to lose to Reigns at WWE FastLane. Strowman has been rumored for his own match with The Undertaker in Orlando, but it doesn’t seem to be in the cards going forward. As of this writing, Braun Strowman’s plans for Wrestlemania are still said to be up in the air.

WWE officials are still extremely high on Strowman, especially after how much he’s improved over the past few months on Raw as a singles star. Vince McMahon yelling at Braun doesn’t mean there is any backstage heat on him. The Boss and WWE officials are just really picky about how certain ideas are phrased on WWE programming. The incident revealed by Mick Foley didn’t have any influence over his current creative plans.

The fact is Braun Strowman is still relatively new to WWE programming, and he may have just scratched the surface of his abilities inside the ring. There are still several possible matchups with The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and other WWE Superstars that could happen for him in the future. Right now, WWE officials need for Strowman to help get Roman Reigns over for Wrestlemania, but his future is still very bright in WWE.

