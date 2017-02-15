How Actress Lindsay Lohan Turned Around And Embraced President Donald Trump

Lindsay Lohan appears to be all about peace and love on her social media accounts. However, she has changed her tune when it comes to President Donald Trump. She believes that a Trump presidency would be “a positive” thing for the United States.

Lohan has left her hard-partying ways behind her. She has since become focused on politics and world events. She also recently said that Americans should embrace Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. When asked about Trump, Lohan revealed to the Daily Mail in a Facebook Live interview last week that she finally “supports” him.

“You have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.”

She then added that “it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support.”

Lohan has decided to offer her own support for Trump despite his controversial 2004 comments in an interview with Howard Stern, in which he said the following about Lohan.

“She’s probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed.”

At the time that the interview resurfaced, Lohan responded by saying that she was focused on the other things going on in her life.

During her interview, Lohan said that the reason why Trump has been slammed a lot by the media is because he’s in the spotlight.

“I think always in the public eye you’re gonna get scrutinized, and he is the president,” she added, before stating that she hopes he will “broaden his ideas” when it comes to refugees and immigration reform.

“You know, I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support, and for him to experience what it’s like for these people … experience how giving Turkey has been to the refugees and how many they have welcomed in.”

“[President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has a very big hard, and his country stands by him,” she added. “I think we all need to unite like that.”

Lohan has been meeting with Syrian refugees in Turkey as she is the ambassador for the German energy drink YNDA GmbH, which has been donating money as well as cans of their beverage, according to CNN. She admits that she has been studying the Quran and was initially worried about returning to the U.S. because of the current political environment after the executive order against travel by people in Muslim-majority countries that Trump signed last month, reports Page Six.

“I was scared to come here with everything going on because of my personal beliefs,” she added.

While the 30-year-old starlet has not confirmed that she has since converted to Islam, she has hinted at the speculation.

“It’s a process to convert to anything. I respect all religions … it’s a beautiful religion and I am a very spiritual person … it’s something I’ve been studying. You can’t just convert overnight to a religion. I’ve studied the Quran for quite some time now.”

In addition, one of Lohan’s friends told Page Six last month that the actress has been “educating herself on different cultures” following her visit to Turkey.

Lohan continued, “Anything’s possible; this is more of a personal journey. A lot of different religions and spiritualities appeal to me.”

When asked about her visit to Islam, she added, “I really admitted that, and found solace in it.”

However, it looks like Lohan is not converting to Islam any time soon. According to Gossip Cop, a slew of reports and stories caused some to wonder if she’s switching faiths. Lohan’s rep confirmed to the outlet that she is not practicing Islam at the moment. As previously noted, Lohan has taken an interest in other religions but is not yet a practicing Muslim.

