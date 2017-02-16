A Trump And Pence Impeachment Makes Hillary President, Says Liberal Sally Kohn

As the saying goes, “There’s more than one way to skin a cat.” Liberal columnist Sally Kohn is invoking the same thinking for a Hillary Clinton presidency should impeachment procedures lead to Donald Trump and Mike Pence’s removal from office.

A Fox News Trump apologist begs to differ.

Who is Sally Kohn?

According to her short bio, Kohn is a CNN political columnist and commentator. She worked at Fox News in a similar capacity. Kohn is considered one of the “leading progressive voices in America today.” Her skills are in demand as a speaker because she has a penchant for engaging an audience and poking fun at mundane topics.

Sally Kohn Proposes ‘Straightforward’ Plan To Install President Hillary — Twitter Tells Her To Be Quiet [VIDEO] https://t.co/ouoTRJqTru pic.twitter.com/QH4veDhUvo — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 15, 2017

Former Nightline anchor and NBC News analyst Dan Abrams (Mediaite founder) ranked Sally “as one of the 100 most influential pundits on television and by the Advocate as the 35th most influential LGBT person in the media.”

On Wednesday morning, Sally tweeted about the impeachment frenzy and petition currently circulating to oust Trump and Pence. Not only did she say impeachment proceedings are certain, but she also declared the move would make Hillary Clinton the president of the United States — the hard way.

Straightforward from here:

1. Impeach Trump & Pence

2. Constitutional crisis

3. Call special election

4. Ryan v Clinton

5. President Clinton — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 15, 2017

On his eponymous show, Sean Hannity, the host weighed in by calling her impeachment predictions “absurd” and part of “wishful” thinking. Hannity suggested Kohn’s prognostications are not rooted in facts and reality.

Hannity enumerated and analyzed Kohn’s “Straight forward from here” tweet.

On the odds of Trump and Pence being impeached, Hannity points to the Constitution to debunk Kohn’s rationale.

Sean says the House of Representatives can impeach (or indict) the commander-in-chief and VP for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The Constitution Society confirms his assertion (via Art. II Sec. 4). The television personality says there is “zero evidence” that the two leaders engaged in any questionable behavior that would warrant impeachment.

On the Constitutional Crisis, Hannity downplays the possibility. In his belief, there are provisions and protocols in place to create a smooth transition in the event impeachment leads to removal from office. He points to the Constitution, namely the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, as seen on Fordham University’s LawNET section (Article II, Section 1, Clause 6).

MT @markknoller: The Presidential Succession Act of 1947, as amended, this is the line of succession: pic.twitter.com/8hLl0UwUFj — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) January 21, 2015

“(1) If, by reason of death, resignation, removal from office, inability, or failure to qualify, there is neither a President nor Vice President to discharge the powers and duties of the office of President, then the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall, upon his resignation as Speaker and as Representative in Congress, act as President.(2) The same rule shall apply in the case of the death, resignation, removal from office, or inability of an individual acting as President under this subsection.”

If Trump and Pence are impeached, Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan would be next in line for the Oval Office.

On a Special Election, the Fox anchor says there is no such provision; the Constitution does not include a provision for a “special election.” Furthermore, he says Kohn simply made “up new laws.”

On Ryan versus Clinton, Sean says Kohn’s assertion is “absurd;” it would be a “fantasy election” concocted by his former colleague. “Why does a failure in presidential politics get to represent the Democratic Party when she’s already been rejected by the nation twice?” asks Sean.

On Hillary being President Clinton after the smoke clears, Sean simply says, “No.”

ANY Trump #impeachment deal over Russian collusion MUST include #Pence.@HillaryClinton won the popular vote

She alone should succeed Trump. pic.twitter.com/pVrY2oIreX — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 15, 2017

A petition to impeach Donald Trump and Mike Pence has reached a milestone. The group leading the charge to remove the president and vice president appears palatable; a prominent impeachment petition by the group of law scholars is nearly at an alarming 1 million signatures.

Donald Trump Impeachment Petition Nearly Reaches Alarming 1 Million Signatures https://t.co/Px1tvx9Mny pic.twitter.com/KwgyQccoPI — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 15, 2017

“In less than a month in the Oval office, Donald Trump has caused a nationwide backlash over, what some call, ‘partisan’ executive orders. The impeachment petition grew steam from Trump’s early days in office and has grown steadily. Swift resistance emerged against Trump’s move to deregulate Wall Street banks, overturn Obamacare and ban immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.”

Do you think a Trump and Pence impeachment is inevitable?

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]