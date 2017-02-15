Jennifer Aniston Is Still Not Pregnant With Justin Theroux’s Baby [Debunked]

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are not expecting their first child despite what the latest cover of Star magazine proclaims.

“Jen: Baby Joy at 48,” reads the headline of the recently released issue, which also suggests that the actress went through 16 months of in-vitro fertilization.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Aniston and her husband, Theroux, as well as several of their friends, flew to Mexico to celebrate her 48th birthday, and while enjoying the sunny weather and warm sand, the Friends actress showed off her fit figure. However, according to Star‘s cover shot, the actress appears to be sporting a baby bump.

While Jennifer Aniston clearly had no signs of a baby bump just days ago, the magazine attempted to convince readers of their story with the unflattering shot of the actress. Needless to say, Gossip Cop has shot down Star magazine’s incorrect report, claiming Jennifer Aniston’s rep has confirmed the report as untrue and slammed the magazine as “scum” for spreading lies.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in August 2015, and according to Star magazine’s report, they began fertility treatments a short time later in hopes of starting a family.

“After 16 months of fertility treatments, setbacks and heartbreak, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux finally have reason to celebrate: She’s pregnant!” the magazine’s false source reported.

According to the magazine, Jennifer Aniston has been sporting a “baby bump” since December — and avoiding glasses of wine.

“Obviously, this is an absolute dream come true for [Jennifer Aniston]. In fact, it’s nothing short of a miracle. Jen just turned 48 this month, and she and Justin both knew that at her age, the odds were against her getting pregnant. It’s such a blessing!” the rumored insider said. “I believe [Jennifer Aniston] and Justin got the news they’d been waiting for in December. I’m sure they were totally overjoyed!”

The false report went on to reveal that Jennifer Aniston’s longtime friends, Courteney Cox and Chelsea Handler, have likely been making plans to throw Aniston not one, but two baby showers in Los Angeles. As the source claimed, one of the showers would be for Jennifer Aniston, and the other would be for Theroux, who, if the pregnancy news were true, would be on his way to becoming a first-time father.

“It’s taken [Jennifer Aniston] and Justin 16 months of IVF treatments, and they’ve been through so much heartache along the way, but now it seems their baby dreams have finally come true,” the incorrect insider added.

In addition to correcting Star magazine’s report regarding Jennifer Aniston’s supposed baby news, Gossip Cop has also shot down another recent rumor, which suggested the actress and her husband had embarked on a birthday vacation to fix their marriage.

“Jennifer Aniston is a creature of habit, from her bikinis to her vacation spots, but as she approached 50, can she count on husband Justin Theroux sticking around?” Radar Online asked readers days ago, along with several photos of Jennifer Aniston in a “tiny suit.”

The outlet went on to suggest the trip between Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have been a last-ditch effort to mend her allegedly broken relationship. According to the report, the couple has allegedly been at one another’s throats since Theroux reportedly discovered that his wife was allegedly offering comfort to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, who recently split from Angelina Jolie.

While Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are on vacation, Gossip Cop confirmed that they are not attempting to save their marriage because it is not in need of saving. Instead, the couple is healthy and happy and enjoying their time with friends as Aniston celebrates turning 48.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]