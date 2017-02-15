Justin Bieber Is A Suspect In An Assault Investigation

Justin Bieber has been named a suspect in an assault investigation. The pop star was reportedly caught on camera assaulting a man and grabbing his sunglasses.

Justin Bieber was identified in a police report for allegedly assaulting a man.

Police officials in Cleveland confirmed that Justin Bieber was a suspect in an incident back in June after allegedly fighting a man after a Cavalier’s playoff game.

The male victim told police that Bieber grabbed his sunglasses from him. The man then took a picture of Justin with the sunglasses which he said sent the singer into an enraged attack mode. He claimed that Justin Bieber’s crew of people then jumped in to get in on the action.

The man said he went to the hospital to be treated for various injuries, including a concussion.

The victim supposedly took so long to file a claim because he was attempting to settle with Bieber outside of court, but the pop star was not entertaining the idea.

The alleged victim was also twice the size of the pop star.

Law enforcement claimed that the investigation was still ongoing and that charges have no been filed yet.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s name has been in the news this week for other reasons.

The pop star’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is now dating R&B singer The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye.

Bieber has been publicly insulting Gomez’s current boyfriend, taking to social media and talking to paparazzi to mock The Weeknd’s music, according to E! News.

The Weeknd hit back today recording a verse on Toronto rapper Nav’s new song called “Some Way” saying, “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f**k and my tongue game a remedy.”

Fans are jumping to the conclusion that the verse was clearly about Justin Bieber, dissing the pop star’s skills in the bedroom.

Bieber has yet to respond to the recent escalation in the feud. Selena Gomez has not made any comments or responded to any of Bieber’s efforts to undermine her new boyfriend.

Selena Gomez was spotted with The Weeknd at 1Oak nightclub Sunday night for Rihanna’s Grammy’s after-party. The new celebrity couple arrived at the party separately, but they left together in the same car.

Sources close to the couple say that they are head over heels for one another and have discussed making their relationship exclusive.

“They are falling for each other.”

The two reportedly have “a crazy connection” both mentally and physically and The Weekend has expressed to Selena “how much he cares for her.”

“Abel is proud to have Selena by his side.”

Selena Gomez just released her new song with Kygo called “It Ain’t Me,” which fans speculated could be about Bieber.

Selena teased her new song on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of herself and Kygo with the caption, “ItAintMe. Thursday. @kygomusic.” The lyrics of the song made fans think that it was about her teenage love affair with Bieber.

“I had a dream, we were back to 17, summer nights… never growing up.”

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Staff/Getty Images]