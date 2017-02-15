Khloe Kardashian’s Butt Has UFC’s Conor McGregor Saying: ‘I Just Want To See It’

In regards to Khloe Kardashian’s butt, Conor McGregor’s next “fight” may be learning to hold his tongue.

The ever controversial McGregor recently visited Los Angeles to sit down for an in-depth interview with GQ. While speaking to writer Zach Baron, Conor did what Conor does best — spoke his mind about everything and everyone. McGregor spoke about the UFC being sold for $4.2 billion last year and what he feels he deserves from the sell.

“I want to negotiate what I’m worth. I want to put my analytics forward, man-to-man, and be like, ‘This is what I’m owed now. Pay me.’ And then we can talk,” he said.

McGregor also talked about the hype surrounding a possible fight against Floyd Mayweather and insists he would have no problem beating him if given the chance.

“He’s 40 years of age,” Connor said. “He’s a little… he’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.”

While these are both interesting topics, what has people talking is the comments he made about Keeping up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian. While participating in the interview with GQ, Conor was apparently in the midst of a $2 million trip to Malibu, and while there, he was hoping to sneak a peak of Khloe’s “big fat a**.”

Maybe I’ll search for Khloé’s big fat a**— she’s been floating around Malibu. I don’t give a f*** about them. I just like to see them in the flesh. Yeah, just see what the big fat a****on them look like. Not about admiring. Admire? Never. What’s the saying? Never put the p**** on a pedestal, my friend. I just want to see it. I want to see them.”

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian family have had their fair share of body-shaming thrown their way. Since her very public 2013 breakup with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, Khloe has sought refuge in the gym. She started working out religiously and is now the healthiest she has ever been. During a December 2016 interview with Health Magazine, Kardashian opened up on what beautiful means to her and why it’s so important to have a positive body image.

“Some people were like, ‘It took you so long to lose weight.’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve been fat or out of shape my whole life. It’s gonna take time to reprogram my body.'” she said. “But some people were like, ‘I liked you better when you were fat.’ I get body-shamed now that I work out! But I don’t care what weight I am. It’s genuinely about me being healthy. I was never like, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days.’ Trust me: I’ve done juice cleanses. I did the Master Cleanse. Like, what would Beyoncé do? But it didn’t work for my body and my lifestyle.”

“I love that this is a social change. I love that pop culture now has realistic body images for women to look up to, especially for kids. Because when I was younger, it was only heroin-chic.”

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s comments about Khloe Kardashian? Do you think he was out of line? Leave your comments below.

