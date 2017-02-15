Amanda Bynes has made her big social media return. But, don’t expect the troubled starlet to stick around for long. The former Nickelodeon star made her return to Twitter to deny the rumors that she’s engaged and pregnant with her first child.

Bynes, 30, says that the person behind the rumors hacked her iCloud and has been impersonating her on the social networking site, reports the Daily News. Bynes made her big return to Twitter for the first time in six months on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to shoot down speculation by sparked by a separate account, who most fans assumed was her personal Twitter account.

“I am not @persianla27,” Bynes tweeted from her verified account. “I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don’t understand why twitter won’t take @persianla27 down.”

I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

“I have asked repeatedly,” she continued in a second tweet. “This person continues to impersonate me and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down.”

In addition, Bynes’ attorney David A. Esquibias told E! News that “Amanda is neither engaged nor pregnant, and that is not her Twitter account.”

@PerezHilton @persianla27 isn't Amanda Bynes. I sat next to her during class while @persianla27 was tweeting me pretending to be her. — A R I A D N A (@OhHeyAry) July 16, 2014

The account that she mentioned has since taken down the tweets that mentioned Bynes being pregnant or engaged. The page’s profile picture appears to be a photo of Bynes, and an earlier tweet from the account appeared to show Bynes’ California driver’s license.

“It’s ME! Authentic. Often imitated but never duplicated!” the mystery user of the other Twitter account wrote. “I refuse to be silenced. My friends know how to reach me!”

The user previously denied being Amanda Bynes and claimed her name is really Ashley Banks in a series of tweets on Wednesday morning. That same day, the unauthorized Twitter account claimed to be Bynes alongside an alleged photo of the actress in a hospital bed.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” the now-deleted tweet read. “At the gynos office with Matt to see if I am indeed pregnant! The home tests says I am but I need a 2nd opinion!!”

Bynes has taken a break from social media in recent years due to her mental health problems and legal issues but did briefly break her Twitter silence last August to update her fans.

“Hi everybody!” she wrote. “I haven’t tweeted in a long time and I want to say hi! I’ve been really busy at FIDM, and I just finished my midterms.”

That same day, the actress warned her followers that she uses “only communication media” and that any other accounts should not be believed. Bynes has been enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising since 2014, but it’s unclear if she still attends that school.

Before her 30th birthday last April, her family’s attorney, Tamar Arminak, told E! News, “She is doing great. She is happy and healthy, and excited about the future.”

Bynes was last spotted rocking brunette hair, not quite looking like the blonde girl that’s been pictured on her alleged personal Twitter account. According to Refinery29, the Hairspray star was seen with a friend in Los Angeles back in December. Bynes was rocking much darker and shorter hair during her sighting. The two kept to themselves as they carried cold drinks in their hands and wore dark coats over their casual outfits.

On the mend! Amanda Bynes sips iced tea as she enjoys a sunny stroll with her life coach – Daily Mail: Daily M… https://t.co/68ViOfrS7X — Amanda Bynes News (@AmandaBynes2Day) March 7, 2016

Meanwhile, the fake Twitter account has been going off all day on Wednesday afternoon, reports Comicbook.com. The account in question seems to claim that it belongs to Bynes. The tweets have led some to believe that Bynes is using to account to speak out about her issues without her parents knowing.

They won. I must do everything they say in order to keep my freedom. I'm sorry! — ashley banks (@PersianLa27) February 15, 2017

Can you imagine having an abortion at 13 because your boss impregnated you? Committed because your father touched you? — ashley banks (@PersianLa27) February 15, 2017

Exposing the truth and then having your freedom threatened? — ashley banks (@PersianLa27) February 15, 2017

Let us know what you think. Do you think Amanda Bynes is actually behind the fake Twitter account? Share your thoughts below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]