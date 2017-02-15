‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Makes Cannibalism Sexy In ‘The Bad Batch’ [Video]

While he may still be best known as Game of Thrones warrior Khal Drogo, Jason Momoa has the distinction of being the new Aquaman and starring in the Netflix original series Frontier, but his latest trailer is for an independent film called The Bad Batch. Just how bad is Momoa in The Bad Batch? Like, cannibalistic bad. Not that he’s alone in the film playing a human-eating bad hombre.

But the real question many Momoa fans might be asking is can the actor who TMZ has dubbed the “manliest man in Hollywood” take a character with such a horrifying trait and make him sexy? That’s obviously a rhetorical question. Momoa shows plenty of skin, muscles, and fake tattoos in the latest trailer for The Bad Batch.

Did Jason Momoa’s Role As Khal Drogo In GoT Typecast Him For Violent Characters?

One of the most common themes in Jason Momoa’s roles is a tendency towards violence, which probably isn’t a surprise given his hulking, six-foot-five frame. Momoa may have gotten his first official break in acting starring in the Hawaiian version of Baywatch, but his breakout role was playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. Unfortunately, his luck at being chosen as the new Conan in the Conan the Barbarian reboot didn’t fare as well as hoped given the film failed to make a big impression at the box office.

However, continuing the violent characters trend, Momoa did land the part of Sylvester Stallone’s hitman nemesis in Bullet to the Head, killing Stallone’s partner and kidnapping his daughter in the film. He’s also played the alpha-male, big bad wolf in the cheeky werewolf flick Wolves, making women everywhere ask how any girl could resist being chosen to mate with Momoa?

More recently, Momoa starred in the very bloody Frontier, and another film, Sugar Mountain. In Frontier, Momoa established the brutality of his character in the very first scene of the series, although viewers eventually learned the reason his character was so darn mean. In a released scene from Sugar Mountain, Momoa really got in touch with his dark side playing a demented redneck thug. Momoa allegedly did a lot of improvisation in a brutal scene where he slaps his cellmate and beats him with his prison shoes. Yes, those slaps were real, as was the roughing up Momoa gave his poor co-star, Shane Coffey.

Will Jason Momoa Fans Embrace Him Playing A Cannibal In The Bad Batch?

While it’s no secret that many ladies fall for bad boys, will The Bad Batch leave a bad taste in Momoa fans’ mouths? (Pun fully intended.) The film, written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, stars Momoa, Suki Waterhouse, Giovanni Ribisi, Jim Carrey, and Keanu Reeves in a dystopian world where those kicked out of civilized society are left outside the perimeter to fend for themselves. That means turning to the only source they have for food — each other.

The Bad Batch has premiered at film festivals and won a Special Jury Prize at the 2016 Venice Film Festival. While a peek at the trailer hints that the whole cast contributes to the success of the film, Momoa is perfectly cast to bring that menacing but sexy vibe he does so well.

Sorry, Ladies, This Leading Man Is Already Taken

Momoa fans probably already know that he’s married to actress Lisa Bonet and they have two children together, which were recently featured in an emotional video that shows the very different real-life personality of Momoa over all the fictional characters he often plays in movies.

While you’re waiting for the release of The Bad Batch, there may be one lesser-known film you haven’t seen yet. In Road to Paloma, Momoa plays a more complex character who commits a violent act before the film begins but shows a more sensitive side. Road to Paloma not only stars Momoa, but he co-wrote and directed the film, as well. While Bonet had a small recurring role in his series The Red Road, the scenes in Road to Paloma between Momoa and Bonet showcase the very real chemistry between the couple.

Road to Paloma’s cinematography is stunning and was all shot on a digital SLR with manual focus. It’s not a perfect movie, but definitely worth checking out even if you aren’t particularly a Jason Momoa fan. You just might be after that one.

The Bad Batch premieres in theaters June 23, 2017.

