Kate Upton’s Sports Illustrated Swim Suit Cover: How Does Kate Keep The Sizzle?

Kate Upton’s Sports Illustrated 2017 covers are a huge triumph for “America’s favorite bombshell.” Upton was a favorite for one of the SI 2017 covers, but SI Swimsuit producers were so impressed with Kate’s caliber that they decided to make a big splash for the 2017 edition. The Daily Mail reports that the 24-year-old model, who was only 22 when she was named as one of the members of Sports Illustrated legends class of swimsuit models, is taking over all three of the SI covers because of her legendary status.

“That’s why you’ll be seeing her on not one…not two…but THREE covers this year.”

Upton has already scooped the coveted Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover twice in her short career. After she was named Rookie of the Year in 2011 for the stunning Sports Illustrated pics that “helped launch Kate’s career,” she landed the star-making cover spot in both 2012 and 2013.

Now Kate Upton is a household name, and she knows her own worth. The model stood out for the cover spot while Upton and SI were negotiating before the photo shoot. Rumors flew around that the star was too much of a diva, a Kate insider confirmed that “there was drama” during the negotiations, and for a while, fans were afraid that they might not get to see Kate in the iconic magazine at all.

“Kate demanded that if she did the shoot, that she absolutely must get the cover.”

In the end, it turned out that producers were so impressed with Upton’s Sports Illustrated 2017 work that they gave her three covers rather than the expected single. SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said that they hadn’t planned to do three covers again this year after last year’s triple that featured Ashley Graham, Hailey Clauson, and Ronda Rousey. Upton was just so amazing that SI decided to do a repeat, with the unprecedented change of using only one model.

“But when Kate was actually shooting, we were trying so many different looks on her and each photo was coming back just as great as the next.”

Day recognized the way that Kate became a “worldwide, superstar phenomenon” who “changed the direction of the modeling industry” and said they wanted to honor Upton’s trailblazing career.

“Kate Upton was really this trailblazer that led the way for the Ashley Grahams of the world and everything you’re seeing happen that’s different in fashion right now.”

Upton may have acted the diva, but she takes her career and image very seriously. Kate doesn’t waste a moment in her drive to be the best, and she doesn’t give herself a break in pursuing perfection.

According to People, Upton works super hard at getting and keeping that sizzling swimsuit body that fans get to see in Kate’s Sports Illustrated 2017 pics again this year. She works out five to six days a week for at least an hour each time. It isn’t an easy road, and Kate has tried numerous different fitness regimes before finally finding the one that keeps her at the top of her game.

“I found a training plan that really works for my body. I love feeling strong, and strength training has really changed my body.”

Upton, who is five-foot-ten-inches tall, uses a circuit-training, strength-training style of workout that includes ‘series of three or four strength-building moves without rest in between.” Kate is training with celebrity trainer Ben Bruno, who uses a technique of “progressive overload,” and slow, gradual, increases over a long period of time to build the perfect Sports Illustrated body for Kate.

The fitness regimen has clearly worked for Upton, but she doesn’t rely only on workouts. Kate makes sure to watch her diet carefully too and keeps the humor in her watchfulness.

“On the diet front, I’ve learned balance. For example, rather than having wine and doughnuts, you can have wine or doughnuts.”

Whatever she’s doing, Upton’s fans hope she keeps on doing it so they can look forward to seeing Kate a few more times on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

