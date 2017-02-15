Beyoncé And Adele Rumors: Are The Two Singers Working Together On A Duet?

Ever since Adele swept the Grammys, taking home major awards like Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, there has been an uproar on the Internet that Beyoncé was snubbed. To be fair, Adele herself seemed to corroborate the sentiment that Beyoncé should have won. Adele’s acceptance speech for the Album of the Year was essentially a love letter to Beyoncé, whom she called “the artist of her life.”

“I can’t possibly accept this award. I’ve very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. This album for me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental.”

Adele continued her support of Beyoncé and her dismay at her not winning in a post-Grammy press session reported by People.

“Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan — not going to lie. I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win.”

The singer’s love for the Queen B is apparent, and rumor has it that the two singers may be planning to record the “biggest duet of all time” together. A source revealed to Radar Online that Adele was the one to broach the idea of a collaboration and that the duet will be a “girl power anthem.”

The accuracy of the rumor has not yet been confirmed by representatives of Adele or Beyoncé. Back in 2015, before Adele’s album 25 came out, the singer cleared up Beyoncé duet rumors with Vanity Fair. The rumor back then was that Beyoncé had invited Adele to collaborate on a duet and the latter had said no.

Adele put the rumor to rest then by saying she had never received an invitation and that she would never turn Beyoncé down as she was a big fan of hers.

“Just to clear up, I would never be so disrespectful. I would never disrespect her like that. I’m such a fan, oh my God!”

A girl power anthem sang by Beyoncé and Adele, two of the biggest female singers in the music industry, therefore seems a little too good to be true. But at the same time, it doesn’t seem that far-fetched when you consider Beyoncé has had numerous collaborations with powerful female singers like Shakira, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Miss Elliott, Nicki Minaj, and her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rolland and Michelle Williams in the past.

Beyoncé’s Grammys snub has led to many discussions regarding the racial and cultural biases of the Grammy awards. Neil Portnow, the president of the Recording Academy, however, has rejected accusations that the Grammy awards is swayed by factors such as race, according to Vanity Fair.

Hopefully, the racial controversies surrounding the Grammys and the media attention on Beyoncé’s Lemonade snub won’t impact on the rapport between Adele and Beyoncé and their chances at collaborating together. That, however, seems unlikely given the fact that Adele herself was one of Beyoncé’s biggest champions during the Grammys.

The British singer’s admiration for Beyoncé isn’t one-sided either. In Vanity Fair‘s cover story of Adele, the Queen B spoke very graciously of the soul singer.

“It is so easy to talk to her and be around her. She’s funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary. The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human being I’ve ever met.”

While there hasn’t been any additional information surrounding the rumored Beyoncé-Adele duet, it is clear at least that many fans of the two artists are eager to see a duet happen soon.

