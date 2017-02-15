Kim Richards Chastises Lisa Rinna For Lying To Kyle Richards And Lisa Vanderpump

Kim Richards isn’t buying Lisa Rinna’s explanation that she simply doesn’t remember telling Eden Sassoon that Kim’s not completely sober, that she’s close to death and that Kyle Richards is her enabler. As the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode aired on Tuesday night, Kim lashed out at Lisa R. on Twitter. Kim made it clear that she thinks that Lisa R. was just feigning ignorance and remorse when confronted by Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle over what she said.

Kim tweeted her disbelief over Lisa R.’s tears and denial when Lisa V. and Kyle questioned her about what she told Eden about Kim’s sobriety. Clearly, Kim doesn’t believe that Lisa R. truly doesn’t remember what she told Eden, nor does Kim seem to believe that Lisa R. truly felt bad about the fallout over what she said.

Lisa .. Cries & Denies!!!! — Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) February 15, 2017

Regarding the moment when Lisa R., after being confronted by Lisa V. and Kyle, walked away from the group, cried as she talked about how she wanted to go home, and cried to Dorit Kemsley about how her beautiful time watching her daughter walk the runway during New York Fashion Week was now ruined, Kim, in reference to the birth of her first grandchild, pointed out that she also had her own big moment with her own daughter that was ruined by Lisa R.’s lie.

It's hard @lisarinna .. right? You had the biggest moment with your daughter?SO DID I!We just had a beautiful baby!& u spread vicious a LIE — Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) February 15, 2017

In response to one viewer who pointed out that Lisa R. says that she doesn’t like people talking behind her back but did the same thing to Kim, Kim said that she actually feels bad for Lisa R.

@truthorrtweet @lisarinna I know!! I can't believe.. I actually feel bad for her!!! It's horrible.. and it never gets easy!! — Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) February 15, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lisa R. said during an interview in January, 2017, that viewers will see an “unexpected evolution” in her relationship with Kim this season. Judging from Kim’s recent tweets, however, it doesn’t seem as if viewers will see it get better.

Kim was particularly grateful to Lisa V. and Kyle for not backing down. Kim tweeted that Lisa V. is amazing and strong. It also seems that Kim loved how Lisa V. pointed out in her confessional interview that Lisa R. loves to tell people to “own it” but is now not owning up to what she said.

I will not tweet a lot tonight.. but @LisaVanderpump is so amazing! Strong! # Ownit — Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) February 15, 2017

Kim applauded her sister for being outraged over what Lisa R. said and confronting her about it.

And my sister @KyleRichards is NOT having it!! @lisarinna …!! — Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) February 15, 2017

Besides Lisa V. and Kyle, Kim also expressed gratitude to Erika Jayne for trying to get Lisa R. to tell the truth. Kim added that she has worked hard for her sobriety.

I was grateful for the girls @LisaVanderpump @KyleRichards @erikajayne who stand up 4what's right & have my back. I worked hard to get here — Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) February 15, 2017

On the latest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Lisa Vanderpump told Kyle Richards that it was Lisa Rinna who told Eden Sassoon that Kim Richards was not completely sober, was close to death and that Kyle’s her enabler. Lisa V. learned this information from Eden herself when Eden, during a visit to Lisa V.’s, explained just why she was so involved in Kim’s sobriety. Eden explained to Lisa V. that Lisa R. told her that information during a shopping trip and so she, given her own struggle and history with substance abuse and sobriety, felt as if she had to get involved. Lisa V. quickly suspected that Lisa R., still harboring bad feelings towards Kim over what happened during their Amsterdam trip in a previous season, told Eden such information in an attempt to bring Kim down.

In Mexico, Erika Jayne, privy to what was happening, encouraged Lisa R. to have a talk with Kyle. When Lisa R. approached Kyle, Kyle quickly asked her if she really did say those things about Kim to Eden. Lisa R. said that she couldn’t remember having such a conversation, a conversation that was aired in a previous episode and is now frequently played again as a flashback, with Eden.

In her blog post, Lisa R. maintained that she couldn’t remember what she told Eden regarding Kim’s sobriety. Lisa R. also accused Eden of twisting what she said.

“Clearly, I need to add more Ginko Biloba to my pill bag, because I could benefit from it’s memory-helping benefits. It’s embarrassing and frustrating to watch all of this play back, because I truly did not remember the conversation I was accused of having. Instead, the intention of what I said regarding Kim was all twisted after going through so many people, and I simply wasn’t going to own up to something that I couldn’t remember.”

In her own blog post, Eden said that Lisa R. was just pretending to not remember. Eden also revealed that it was Lisa R. who asked her to approach Kim about her sobriety.

“She says she ‘can’t remember,’ so let me help her remember. And let’s set some other things straight too: Lisa Rinna said she had a deep conversation with me, about me, and that I wanted to help her heal her relationship with Kim Richards. Yes, we did talk about me, and her, and about A LOT! But RINNA is the one who asked me to help her heal her relationship with Kim! I didn’t think it would be too hard… but then again, I didn’t realize that they couldn’t stand each other! I didn’t watch past seasons, so I didn’t see how volatile their relationship was. That was my first mistake — agreeing to help.”

Kim Richards may have much stronger tweets about Lisa Rinna next week. A preview for next week’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode shows Lisa Rinna pretty much yelling at Eden Sassoon for repeating what she said to Lisa Vanderpump. It also shows Kyle Richards telling Kim what Lisa R. said about her.

