Mike Comrie, Hockey Playing Ex-Husband Of Hilary Duff, Investigated For Rape

Former hockey star Mike Comrie, who is also notable for being the ex-husband of Disney Channel alum Hilary Duff, has been accused of rape by a woman he met at a bar over the weekend.

A look into the troublesome claim was confirmed by an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department with the New York Daily News on Wednesday.

“There is an open investigation of sexual assault involving Mr. Comrie,” Officer Liliana Preciado offered to the publication.

No other comment on the matter was given by Ms. Preciado.

Mike Comrie is being investigated for rape by the LAPD, according to TMZ https://t.co/CewmPDpbuK pic.twitter.com/4yXfoIw4JM — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) February 15, 2017

The victim alleges that after first meeting Comrie, 36, at a local bar on the evening of Saturday, February 11, the two made their way back to the accused’s West L.A. condo, where he raped her multiple times. After the supposed incident, the woman ventured to nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to have a rape kit administered and to be treated for her injuries.

Through a representative, Comrie confirmed that he had engaged in sex with the woman, but claimed that it all consensual.

“Sources connected with Comrie say he’s known the woman for a long time,” adds TMZ, “and acknowledges he had sex with her, but insists she gave full consent. The sources also say the encounter was a three-way and the other woman has not filed any complaint.”

As of this posting, there have been no charges filed against Mike Comrie. Additionally, TMZ concurs that police have not yet reached out to him, while spokespeople for both Comrie and his former wife could not be reached for public statement.

Although well-regarded on his own as a 13-year long member of the National Hockey League (NHL) and his involvement with the Edmonton Oilers, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Islanders, Comrie, as of late, has mostly been notable for his relationship with Hilary Duff, which began in 2007. After dating for three years, the two were wed on August 14, 2010, in Santa Barbara. The couple’s only child, son Luca Cruz, was born in 2012.

Following four years of marriage in 2014, Comrie and Duff separated, with the latter invoking the all-too-familiar “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the split during divorce proceedings in 2015. Despite their uncoupling, however, Hilary and Mike often were seen out and about in public, co-parenting Luca and, occasionally, by themselves in somewhat romantic situations, such as when Entertainment Tonight reported on a loving peck shared between the pair in May of 2016.

“Mike and I were very in love when we met,” Duff, who is now featured on the TV Land series Younger, expressed about their relationship to Cosmopolitan in 2014.

“It wasn’t working well enough to stay together,” she continued, “but there was still a lot of love involved. It was just a slow set-in of us not being the match that we used to be. I’m lucky for the person he is and I am, and how we decided to handle our [separation].”

Unfortunately, all hopes for a reconciliation officially went out the door when Comrie and Duff’s divorce became finalized on January 28, 2016. Hilary was said to have retained primary care of Luca with Mike having visitation rights, as noted by a report from Us Weekly.

Outside of his marriage to Duff and his sports career, which ended completely in 2012, Comrie has been known to be a bit of a recluse, but his name has occasionally come up in other negative headlines.

For example, a Daily Mail article from February of 2015 notes an outing to Beverly Hills steakhouse, Maestro’s, that reportedly involved a supposedly drunken Comrie aggressively flirting with a female waitress.

“Mike wanted to wait for her until her shift was over and take her out,” an eyewitness from that evening shared with the gossip publication.

“She told him nicely that she was not available, that she was in a relationship, but that didn’t phase him. He kept insisting, sometimes loudly, that he wanted to wait until she got off work.”

Eventually, Mike Comrie left the restaurant without further incident or harassment to the waitress. His reps refused to comment on the Daily Mail story.

[Featured Image by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images]