Beyonce ‘Going Into Hiding’ Until Twins Are Born

Beyonce may have debut her pregnancy bump on Instagram and at the Grammys last weekend, but the singer is reportedly "going into hiding" until the twins are born. The pregnant superstar "doesn't want people to see."

Beyonce revealed her growing stomach at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, but according to Radar Online, the superstar is planning to go into hiding until after her twins are born.

Beyonce attended the Grammy Awards with her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy. The singer performed an emotional nine-minute combination of her songs “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”

#Beyonce #Oshun ???? ????: @danielavesco A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:28am PST

The singer proudly showed off her baby bump at the awards ceremony, but according to insiders, this was the last time Beyonce plans being photographed pregnant with twins.

I love these four lovebirds❤️❤️❤️❤️love on Valentine's Day❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:32am PST

“Beyonce controls her image more fiercely than any other artist alive today. She is going into hiding now after the Grammys until after the twins are born.”

The 35-year-old diva fully exposed her pregnant stomach during her epic performance. The singer is pregnant with twins and will only grow larger and larger in the coming months, but Beyonce is not prepared to share that image of herself with the public.

❤️ A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Beyonce announced her pregnancy last week on Instagram. The photograph garnered over ten million likes.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Insiders close to the celebrity couple claimed that Beyonce has put out the pregnant image that she wants the public to see and now she will live out the rest of her pregnancy in private.

“Beyonce showed the world the image of her growing pregnancy and that’s the only image she wants out in the public. Pregnancy is hard when you are having one baby let alone two. She doesn’t want anyone to see it.”

Beyonce was surrounded by family at the Grammy Awards. Along with her husband, daughter, and two babies in her belly, the singer’s mother Tina Knowles was there to present her daughter onstage for her live performance.

Blue was soo serious on this shoot!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Beyonce’s sister Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson were also in attendance. Solange won a Grammy for her album A Seat At The Table, specifically her performance of her song “Cranes in the Sky.”

mathews babies A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

Solange was apparently upset that Beyonce’s Lemonade did not win album of the year. After the awards, Beyonce’s sister tweeted out to her fans: “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold, my Gs.”

The tweet has now been deleted, according to Billboard, but Solange was not alone in criticizing the Grammy Awards.

#Osun A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Sufjan Stevens also weighed in, writing a post entitled “Just a Reminder — Don’t Be Racist” on his website in which he asked “WTF is ‘Urban Contemporary?'”

“It’s where the white man puts the incomparable pregnant black woman because he is so threatened by her talent, power, persuasion and potential.”

St. Vincent seconded Stevens by tweeting: “Re: Beyoncé and the Grammys. What Sufjan said.”

