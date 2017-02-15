Beyonce ‘Going Into Hiding’ Until Twins Are Born

Beyonce may have debut her pregnancy bump on Instagram and at the Grammys last weekend, but the singer is reportedly “going into hiding” until the twins are born. The pregnant superstar “doesn’t want people to see.”
Beyonce revealed her growing stomach at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, but according to Radar Online, the superstar is planning to go into hiding until after her twins are born.
@peter_dundas talks dressing Beyoncé at the Grammys ???? ————————- “Beyoncé and I have a long working relationship. I think she wanted someone she trusted and connected with on several levels, and felt the Lemonade dress had particularly been that,” Dundas told me. “She also knew I was going solo and liked being the first to wear my new collection. Also we both love yellow!” According to Dundas, the dress took one week to embroider with 50 people working on it constantly. It mixed Gustav Klimt influence, Art Deco motifs inspired by Erté, and lyrics from Beyonce’s song “Love Drought.” Sun rays symbolize the African goddess Oshun. Dundas also added two cherubs on the hips dressed in ivy and Beyoncé’s face on the center. “I like creating stories within a garment,” he said. “It was a fun way to celebrate the moment for her.” As for designing around a baby bump, Dundas said, “it’s particular mainly because her measurements were constantly changing, and also keeping it a secret from my collaborators became increasingly challenging as she grew.” The secret’s out now. We’re looking forward to seeing what Dundas does next.
Beyonce attended the Grammy Awards with her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy. The singer performed an emotional nine-minute combination of her songs “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles.”
The singer proudly showed off her baby bump at the awards ceremony, but according to insiders, this was the last time Beyonce plans being photographed pregnant with twins.
“Beyonce controls her image more fiercely than any other artist alive today.
She is going into hiding now after the Grammys until after the twins are born.”
The 35-year-old diva fully exposed her pregnant stomach during her epic performance. The singer is pregnant with twins and will only grow larger and larger in the coming months, but Beyonce is not prepared to share that image of herself with the public.
Beyonce announced her pregnancy last week on Instagram. The photograph garnered over ten million likes.
We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters
Insiders close to the celebrity couple claimed that Beyonce has put out the pregnant image that she wants the public to see and now she will live out the rest of her pregnancy in private.
“Beyonce showed the world the image of her growing pregnancy and that’s the only image she wants out in the public.
Pregnancy is hard when you are having one baby let alone two. She doesn’t want anyone to see it.”
Beyonce was surrounded by family at the Grammy Awards. Along with her husband, daughter, and two babies in her belly, the singer’s mother Tina Knowles was there to present her daughter onstage for her live performance.
Beyonce’s sister Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson were also in attendance. Solange won a Grammy for her album A Seat At The Table, specifically her performance of her song “Cranes in the Sky.”
Solange was apparently upset that Beyonce’s Lemonade did not win album of the year. After the awards, Beyonce’s sister tweeted out to her fans: “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold, my Gs.”
The tweet has now been deleted, according to Billboard, but Solange was not alone in criticizing the Grammy Awards.
Sufjan Stevens also weighed in, writing a post entitled “Just a Reminder — Don’t Be Racist” on his website in which he asked “WTF is ‘Urban Contemporary?'”
“It’s where the white man puts the incomparable pregnant black woman because he is so threatened by her talent, power, persuasion and potential.”
St. Vincent seconded Stevens by tweeting: “Re: Beyoncé and the Grammys. What Sufjan said.”
