Mayweather Slammed For ‘Running From’ McGregor- Reboots Pacquiao Waiting Game?

Floyd Mayweather is taking a beating across the social media sites today as boxing fans slam him for avoiding a fight with McGregor like he did with Manny Pacquiao for a very long time. The Mayweather – Pacquiao match was a fight in the making for what seemed like an eternity with Mayweather protesting detail after detail of that fight before signing on.

It got to the point were fight fans thought Mayweather would grow too old for the fight before he’d sign-on to get into the ring with Pacquiao. Mayweather dragging his heels for the Pacquiao fight has come back to bite him today across the social media sites. The latest tweet from Mayweather is now putting the fight back on McGregor. He appears to blame McGregor for any holdup when attempting to set up this fight. The tweet is seen below.

Boxing fans are making it their business to give Mayweather a history lesson about how the Pacquiao fight was in the making for a very long, long time. An archived article from The Box suggests Mayweather was afraid to fight Pacquiao as Mayweather continued to put roadblocks in the way. Is history repeating itself when it comes to fighting McGregor? There’s something about the banter between Mayweather and McGregor today that is haunting some boxing fans on social media.

The drawn-out ordeal of Mayweather agreeing and then not agreeing to a Pacquiao fight was something the headlines kept up with in the years leading up to the duo stepping into the ring. The headline news would be saturated with Mayweather saying he was ready, but that bubble would burst as Mayweather would put another roadblock in the way. Boxing fans haven’t forgotten this, as seen in the tweets below from a MSN Sports article.

The prelude to the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight has already started with a war on words. Mayweather and McGregor have gone a few rounds sparring on social media. On Wednesday Mayweather landed yet another jab at McGregor telling him to get his act together so he could sign on for the fight. This was a move he used in his war of words with Pacquiao regarding their fight. He had a way of putting it back on Pacquiao citing him as the roadblock which was keeping the two from the ring.

This is a fight that looks like it will happen if one of the two powerhouses have anything to say about it. The tweet above was from yesterday, yet today it is back at a “maybe” by the looks of Mayweather’s latest tweet.

McGregor is chomping at the bit to get in the ring with Mayweather. Although Mayweather is making it sound as if he is at the ready, this is how he appeared while dragging his feet about the Pacquiao fight. McGregor does actually have some roadblocks in his way, like his contract with the UFC, but he is working on clearing the way.

The whispers of a Mayweather vs. McGregor match got louder when McGregor traveled to Las Vegas recently, which is the place where a fight of this magnitude would take place. While fans surmised he was there to meet with Mayweather and set the ball rolling on this fight, there was something else going on altogether.

McGregor was there to request a second hearing from the state commission. He was attempting to clear up the penalties and fines that he was slapped with after the chaos that ensued at the press conference for the UFC 202. McGregor ended up with a $75,000 fine, a $75,000 public service announcement and community service to the tune of 50 hours.

If McGregor clears this up then he could apply for that boxing license in Las Vegas, which he would need for a Mayweather fight if it does materialize. Mayweather sent him out that tweet telling him to “take care of your business,” after news surfaced of the business that McGregor needed to clear up with the Vegas commission. It was simple and right to the point about getting your business in place and then “have your people get in touch with my people.”

Many across the social media sites believe they are seeing another long-drawn-out affair like what went on for the Manny Pacquiao fight. That fight seemed like an eternity in the making and that’s not what they want to see with the McGregor match. The Washington Post suggests if the chatter from Mayweather and McGregor brings back memories for you – “you are not alone.” Memories of a lot of talk but no action for a long time.

The back and forth between Mayweather and McGregor are shades of the Mayweather – Pacquiao sparing of words that went on forever before they cemented the fight. As the Washington Post suggests, all you can do is hope if this fight does materialize it has a better outcome than the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao short fight.

