‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Wonders What Is ‘Really Important’ On Valentine’s Day

Leah Messer celebrated Valentine’s Day on Tuesday as a single lady.

After two failed marriages and three children, the Teen Mom 2 star is single and loving it. On Tuesday, she shared a special message with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Ask yourself what is really important, and then have the wisdom and courage to build your life around your answer,” her message read.

Leah Messer went on to speak of self-love, which has been her mantra for the past year and a half, and said the idea comes into play when one aspires to live their best life possible.

“It has to do with self-love and knowing that you are worthy of living a happy life. To build your life around what is most important, is to be determined to follow your heart with wisdom and courage – never settling for less than what feels good to you,” she wrote. “Saying that something is “good enough” is another way of saying that you’re willing to accept less than what you actually want. Know your worth. Know what is truly important to you.”

Leah Messer’s love life has been plagued by drama in the years since fans met her on 16 & Pregnant. After welcoming twin girls, Ali and Aleeah, now 7, with Corey Simms, Messer and Simms tied the knot, but sadly, just months later, the couple’s marriage came to an abrupt end. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Messer admitted to cheating on Simms with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd, just days before they wed.

Months after Leah Messer and Corey Simms split, Messer moved on with Jeremy Calvert, and less than a year later, they got married. Following the couple’s April 2012 wedding, Messer welcomed their daughter Adalynn, now 4, and one year after that, they began feuding over Calvert’s busy work schedule.

After fighting during scenes from Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert came to blows on Twitter in late 2014 when he called her out for cheating on him with Kidd. A short time later, Messer shot down the allegation as a rumor, and Calvert said he was ready to file for divorce.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert’s divorce was made final in July of 2015. Ultimately, she admitted to having an affair with her former husband, Corey Simms, in late 2013, during her marriage to Calvert and his marriage to his current wife, Miranda.

Following Leah Messer’s divorce, which took place while she was seeking treatment for anxiety and depression in an Arizona rehabilitation center, the reality star and mother of three was linked to her personal trainer, T.R. Dues. For months, Messer and Dues were said to be dating one another, but throughout their entire relationship, Messer denied any such thing. Instead, she only confirmed their romance after it had ended with a message about their breakup on Twitter.

Leah Messer has continued to face rumors of drug use in the year and a half since she sought treatment for her mental health. However, throughout the ongoing rumors, she has continued to deny being addicted to anything. While Messer’s ex-husbands, Simms and Calvert, discussed her alleged drug problem on Teen Mom 2, Messer shot down the scene on Twitter, claiming the contents were scripted. That said, both Simms and Calvert claimed she was hiding something, and Calvert specifically noted a prescription drug problem.

