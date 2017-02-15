‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay Reveals Why She Was Eliminated

Bachelor 2017 spoilers reveal that Rachel Lindsay has made it into the final four during Season 21. While the Texas attorney and Nick Viall seem to have a deep connection, the network spoiled Rachel’s journey by revealing her as the new Bachelorette, meaning she was not given the final rose at the end of the season.

According to People Magazine, Rachel Lindsay is now speaking out on her elimination from The Bachelor, which has yet to be shown on the series, and what went wrong between her and Nick Viall.

“I’m somebody who can feel a connection from the beginning, but in this process I was pretty skeptical. So I did think that I would feel that with Nick. I was really shocked from our first meeting, I was like, ‘Hey there’s something about this guy. I’m surprised. I like him.’ I could feel the energy between us. I didn’t necessarily doubt what we had, I still thought that I could be the one in the end,” the new Bachelorette says of her time with Nick Viall.”

Sadly for Rachel, she reveals that Nick was ultimately “looking for something else,” and she was eliminated. Lindsay went on to say that she was devastated by Viall’s decision to let her go.

“I was definitely heartbroken over the situation. I didn’t expect it. I didn’t think it would end that way for me. Time heals all. Since then, I’ve been able to get back into work and be with family and friends, I’ve moved on from it. My biggest thing is, I just want Nick to be happy. If he’s found that with someone else, then that makes me happy too.”

As many fans of The Bachelor Season 21 know, Rachel Lindsay and Nick Viall had a strong connection right out of the gate. The first night they met, Nick chose to give her the first impression rose, although there were 30 women to choose from. Viall had made no secret of his chemistry with Lindsay and even blogged about it during the season.

“It was crazy just how easy it was to be myself around Rachel. As clichéd as it sounds, it was like we had known one another for years, but she still took my breath away,” Viall wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Bachelor star recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he dished on his time with Rachel Lindsay, and about the announcement that she would be the new Bachelorette.

“Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night – she got the first impression rose. I’m very excited for her. I think she’s going to be an amazing Bachelorette,” Nick told Ellen.

Meanwhile, with hometown dates coming during next week’s episode of The Bachelor, fans are wondering if Rachel will survive until the fantasy suite episode, or if she’ll be booted next week. According to spoilers, Season 21 villain Corrine Olympios is likely the next woman to be eliminated by Nick Viall, followed by Rachel Lindsay. This leaves Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi as the last two standing in hopes of getting the final rose and a marriage proposal from Nick.

If popular Bachelor spoiler blog Reality Steve is right, Vanessa Grimaldi will be the lucky lady chosen by Nick Viall during The Bachelor’s Season 21 finale. However, Nick isn’t giving away any hints. When asked by Ellen DeGeneres if he’s in love with the woman he picked, he would only respond with “maybe.”

What are your thoughts on the latest news and spoilers about The Bachelor? Will you be sad to see Nick Viall eliminate Rachel Lindsay?

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network/Getty Images]