Tiffany Trump shunned At Fashion Week

President Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, attended the Phillip Plein fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Monday and was photographed sitting in the front row next to empty seats. She was apparently being shunned by the ultra-hip fashionistas in attendance.

According to reports emanating from the event, there was chaos with the seating arrangement because nobody wanted to sit next to Tiffany Trump.

Christina Binkley, the fashion columnist for the Wall Street Journal, tweeted out a pic of the President’s daughter with the caption, ‘Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Phillip Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty.’

Nobody wants to sit next to Tiffany Trump at Philipp Plein, so they moved and the seats by her are empty. pic.twitter.com/XcxNYI6Kf8 — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Another attendee seemed to think that refusing to sit next to Tiffany Trump was perfectly understandable.

Seating shitshow at Philipp Plein because no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump. SHOCKER. — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) February 14, 2017

While some people have come out and explained that the seats next to Tiffany were reserved for the designers family, this explanation does not mitigate the reaction of some of those attendees at the event. All too easily the fashionistas of New York appeared to endorse the deliberate shaming of a 23 year old girl purely based on who her father is.

Tiffany is not the only member of the Trump family to face the bullying of the public.

Just before the inauguration, Ivanka Trump, the President’s eldest daughter, was travelling with her husband, Jared Kushner and her children on a JetBlue flight when she was subjected to the harassment of fellow passenger, Daniel Goldstein, who reportedly shouted, ‘Your father in ruining this country’.

His husband, Mathew Lasner even tweeted about it, saying: ‘Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.’

Both Goldstein and Lasner were removed from the plane.

The obvious point to be made here is that it’s not acceptable to verbally harass anyone while travelling on a commercial airline. It’s a security risk and will likely make other passengers feel unsafe. But more than that, Goldstein’s actions crossed a decency line. There is something quite despicable about a grown man harassing a woman in public, especially when she is with her children.

But this unspoken rule of civility doesn’t apply to Liberals, apparently, even when it comes to young children. The comedienne, Rosie O’Donnell, posted a video online in which she ventured to diagnosis President Trump’s youngest son, Barron, with autism. O’Donnell’s medical opinions aside, speaking about the children of the President, particularly ten year old, should be off limits.

This is a rule which everyone else has adhered to during other administrations. Back in the 1990s, when Chelsea Clinton was a young girl, media criticism was quickly nipped in the bud. When the Obama girls entered the White House the same principle was followed. Why should it be different for President Trump’s children?

For some reason among the Liberal media there is a different standard for the Trump family. Apparently because Donald Trump is basically Hitler in their eyes, that makes it perfectly acceptable to treat his children, all of whom are private citizens, as if they were somehow culpable in a despotic regime.

We’ve already seen countless examples of conservatives being treated brutally by Liberals. Whether it’s speakers being no-platformed at universities or physically attacked while attending events, for some reason there are few on the Left who are willing to call out such behaviour. The problem is that once you make it acceptable to riot and attack people purely because you don’t agree with the views they hold, there isn’t much hope left for a civilised dialogue.

