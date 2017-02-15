Mama June’s New Look In 2017: Weight Loss Now Has Her In Size 4 Skinny Clothing

Mama June is now a size four! The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is rocking a new look for 2017 that shows off her dramatic weight loss thanks to surgery and follow-up care, which will all be revealed on her new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, beginning next week.

Unfortunately for fans wanting to check out Mama June’s new look, WEtv, the network producing Mama June’s newest show, is keeping photos of her under tight wraps. You’ll have to check out their promotional video below, courtesy of ET Online, for just the slightest glimpse.

For those who can’t watch embedded videos, here’s what happens: The video begins by showcasing a couple of things that have happened recently that no one thought possible: the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, a reality TV host was elected President.

“But can Mama June actually be a size 4?”

And in case you happened to miss those blurry, very short glimpses of Mama June’s transformed body, here’s a screen shot.

As the Mirror reports, “Mama June” Shannon, 37, has long been battling her weight. The former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo at one time weighed over 400 pounds (however, according to scenes from the video above, she was at around 350 pounds when her show started production). Last year, she managed to drop 150 pounds after she underwent a tummy tuck on the E! series Botched, but that was just a temporary fix. Now, with some personal and professional ugliness behind her (more on that in a moment), Mama June is ready to take off even more weight, and in the process, undergo a total personal transformation that will extend beyond just her looks.”

In Mama June: From Not To Hot, over the course of seven one-hour episodes, fans will get to see Mama June transform from an overweight, emotionally-damaged woman to a strong, confident woman who may finally be turning the corner on her battle with her weight. Her kids are both happy for her and worried.

Eldest daughter Pumpkin, for example, tells her, “I don’t want you to look different!”

“I know ya’ll are worried about me not coming back.”

Mama June’s new look not only represents her putting her weight problems behind her, but it also represents her turning a corner on some other personal difficulties. In 2014, Shanon’s world came crashing down. News broke that she was romantically involved with Anthony McDaniel, Sr., a convicted sex offender. Making matters worse, Anna Shannon Cardwell, Mama June’s oldest daughter, confirmed to the Huffington Post that she (Anna) was the child McDaniel had victimized when she was 8-years-old.

Mama June herself denied those rumors, as did her other daughters. Nevertheless, TLC washed their hands of the whole mess and canceled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

In From Not To Hot, Mama June will focus on being her true self without the influence of unsavory men in her life. She’s moving on from her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who had cheated on her. As of this writing, it’s not clear what has become of Anthony McDaniel.

With the help of Alana and another daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Mama June will re-enter the dating world after she gets word that “Sugar Bear” is himself getting ready to walk down the aisle with another woman.

Mama June’s new look will be revealed some time after Mama June: From Not to Hot, debuts Friday, February 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

