Is Khloe Kardashian Getting Married To Boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating one another since last summer, but are they already planning to wed?

According to a new report, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are allegedly not only engaged but also planning to tie the knot during an elaborate $2 million wedding ceremony just weeks after the 32-year-old reality star’s divorce from Lamar Odom was finalized.

“They’re willing to spend $2 million on a huge, extravagant event,” an insider told Life & Style magazine of the couple’s alleged plans. “[Momager] Kris [Jenner] got dollar signs in her eyes when [Khloe Kardashian] told her the news. She was up all night typing a wedding plan and ideas for a TV special.”

While Khloe Kardashian and her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend have not yet announced that they are engaged, the insider claimed a televised wedding could be in their future.

Although no confirmation has been made, the Life & Style magazine insider claimed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had already set her sights on the perfect location for her and Thompson’s allegedly upcoming nuptials: Joe Francis’ 40,000-square-foot beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico.

“It’s extremely private,” noted the insider. “[Khloe Kardashian] would love to rent if for a three-day celebration and fly everyone in on private jets.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stayed mum on their romance in the weeks that followed their debut, but recently, she has become more vocal about their relationship. In fact, during a recent interview with Extra TV, she spoke of how much the athlete means to her and hinted that he may be “The One.”

“I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find ‘The One.’ And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s the best… Only time will tell,” she said.

Life & Style magazine went on to cite the possibility of Khloe Kardashian having a child with her boyfriend.

“[Khloe Kardashian] wants to have a baby with Tristan right away and isn’t bothered by the fact that he just became a dad,” the source shared. “Khloe feels healthier than ever and thinks this is the perfect time to try for a baby.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship began last summer after the reality star filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time.

Khloe Kardashian first filed for divorce from Lamar Odom in December 2013 after he was accused of cheating and using drugs. However, after the former professional athlete suffered a drug overdose in October 2015, her petition for divorce was thrown out as she remained at Odom’s side throughout his recovery.

While it was never confirmed whether or not Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were rekindling their romance, her relationship with James Harden came to an end shortly after Odom’s overdose, and months later, she and her formerly estranged husband were seen chatting about their potential reunion on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Throughout the first few months of 2016, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom faced rumors of a reconciliation as they lived near one another in Los Angeles and continued to spend time as a family. However, by spring, Odom was once again faced with allegations of drug use, and in May 2016, Khloe Kardashian chose to end their marriage once and for all.

Since Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce, Lamar Odom has been keeping a low profile. Although he spoke out briefly during an interview on The Doctors, he hasn’t shown up to any events in recent months, and it is unclear where he is residing.

