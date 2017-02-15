Chrissy Teigen Flashes Nipple; Unscathed By Hit And Run Accident

Chrissy Teigen accidentally exposed her nipple at the Super Bowl, but ended up tweeting about it, according to People magazine. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model became the latest victim of a nip slip, but she couldn’t care less about it.

In the times of the Kardashian-Jenner clan making exposed nipples a casual thing, several celebrities are joining the trend. Just recently, Britney Spears became a victim of a wardrobe malfunction during her concert, when her boob fell out of her costume onstage.

And now Chrissy Teigen has joined the fight for women’s areola equality by exposing one of her nipples at the Super Bowl last Sunday. The model doesn’t seem to mind that the reported 111.3 million viewers saw her nip slip during this year’s game.

seems like Chrissy Teigen is ok with us seeing her nipple https://t.co/WWc3h5C9fP — MTV News (@MTVNews) February 12, 2017

In fact, Chrissy Teigen encouraged even more people (the model boasts over 4 million followers on Twitter alone) to witness her exposed nipple as she almost immediately re-tweeted a post featuring a video that shows her slightly exposed nipple through her fishnet shirt.

The incident took place in the middle of the Super Bowl, when television cameras were pointed at Chrissy Teigen sitting in a private box alongside her husband, John Legend. Nipple enthusiasts probably thought it was the best moment of the game, as the model’s right nipple was slightly exposed.

The user, who shared the video on Twitter, captured the moment, pausing it and zooming into Chrissy Teigen’s nipple popping out of her fishnet shirt. And the Sports Illustrated model immediately re-tweeted the video, writing, “boom goes the dynamite.”

This is not the first time Chrissy Teigen “booms” the dynamite. Last November, the model accidentally flashed the cameras with her private parts when she went underwear-free at the 2016 AMAs.

Chrissy Teigen’s wardrobe malfunction took place while the model walked the red carpet. Teigen, who was wearing a stunning black dress by Yousef Akbar, should have seen it coming as the dress featured two side slits that were fastened with just a safety pin.

After Chrissy Teigen’s private parts – or as the model herself puts it, her “hooha” – went viral, the mother-of-one had to apologize for it on Twitter. The Sports Illustrated model apologized to “anyone harmed mentally or physically by hooha” but with great pleasure enjoyed taking a swipe at every critic who dared to criticize her private parts on social media.

Remember when everyone had a melt down over Janet Jackson's nipple. Check out chrissy Teigen. https://t.co/p2cuhFjUtp via @DailyMailCeleb — Karlene Nation (@karlenenation) November 21, 2016

Two days after Chrissy Teigen flashed 111.3 million viewers with her nipple, the model was involved in a hit-and-run accident, according to People magazine. The Sports Illustrated model was the passenger in a car that was hit in Hollywood last Tuesday.

Although Chrissy Teigen wasn’t hurt in the car accident, an unnamed suspect was reportedly arrested for a misdemeanor hit and run charge. The model, who gave birth to daughter Luna in April, 2016, recently had her first major photo shoot since her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen flaunted her post-baby body on the pages of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit edition, celebrating her return to the pages of the iconic magazine since her Rookie of the Year debut in 2010.

Chrissy Teigen isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom that models for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: https://t.co/fpq7QugGjq pic.twitter.com/Mb0juMe9ta — E! News (@enews) February 3, 2017

The magazine’s editor MJ Day revealed that Chrissy Teigen was initially “hesitant” about wearing a bikini for the photo shoot and wanted to be photographed only in one-pieces. But after the photo shoot, the model herself admitted that “the tinier the suit, the smaller and hotter you look.”

Chrissy Teigen’s husband, John Legend, recently revealed that he’ll be taking the model and their daughter Luna on his Darkness And Light tour. It will be the first tour for their daughter, who was conceived through In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]