Intolerant Liberals Vilify Gay Journalist, Chadwick Moore, For Doing His Job

Irony is a great thing. The problem in the modern world is that Liberals don’t seem to understand it very much. They particularly have any sense of irony when it comes to being intolerant of other people even though they profess to be the most tolerant of people. This was never more in evidence than with the recent treatment of gay journalist, Chadwick Moore, who committed the egregious crime of writing a profile on the conservative enfant terrible, Milo Yiannopoulos.

Now, to be clear, he did not write an endorsement of Milo’s politics or views. He simply wrote a piece describing who Milo Yiannopoulos is and what he does.

And what was the response from his friends and peers to Moore writing such a non partisan piece of journalism? The Brooklyn—based writer was vilified and disowned by the Liberal community he called home. In a article in the New York Post, Chadwick described the reaction to the profile.

‘Most disconcertingly, it wasn’t just strangers voicing radical discontent. Personal friends of mine — men in their 60s who had been my longtime mentors — were coming at me. They wrote on Facebook that the story was “irresponsible” and “dangerous.” A dozen or so people unfriended me. A petition was circulated online, condemning the magazine and my article. All I had done was write a balanced story on an outspoken Trump supporter for a liberal, gay magazine, and now I was being attacked. I felt alienated and frightened.’

Reeling from this brutal reaction, Moore says he went to ground for several weeks before finally emerging again. But when he went to his local bar he knew things had changed. Friends, including his best friend, shunned him.

Imagine people you thought were your friends turning their back on you simply for writing something in a magazine!

This experience caused Moore to re—evaluate his politics. Locked outside the Liberal bubble, Moore says he got to see Liberals for what they really were – ‘incurious and mean—spirited’.

In a recent New York Times post, Moore says,

‘If you dare to question liberal stances or make an effort toward understanding why conservatives think the way they do, you are a traitor. It can seem like liberals are actually against free speech if it fails to conform with the way they think. And I don’t want to be a part of that club anymore.’

Despite losing some friends over his political realignment, Moore says his new—found appreciation for dissenting opinion has brought him closer to his father.

What’s interesting about this story is that it utterly exposes the phenomenally intolerant attitude of Liberals who spend their time trumpeting the fact that they’re so tolerant. If any more evidence were needed, surely the treatment meted out to Chadwick Moore was it.

At its ugliest we’ve seen how easily—triggered Liberals descend to violence recently at Berkeley, when rioters shut down a planned speech by Yiannopoulos. Why are Liberals so intolerant? Why are they so incapable of even listening to people with a different viewpoint?

It’s partly due to the fact that we live in a technological world now that filters out anything we don’t want to see or hear about. If you live in cities like New York it’s doubly true. Nothing unpleasant need ever offend your sensitive ears. The problem with this is that you end up living in an echo chamber where all you’re hearing is your own voice or the voices of people exactly like you.

The other reason Liberals have become so intolerant is because they’re moral posturing has worked over the last twenty or thirty years. For decades now Liberals have successfully vilified anyone who thinks differently to them as racists, misogynists, homophobes and islamophobes. Conservatives have until recently done a terrible job of countering these slurs.

Thankfully, this is changing. Liberals have become the establishment now and it’s much more punk rock to be a conservative. It’s always more fun to be the one challenging the establishment. Years ago it was the other way around — Liberals took on Conservatives. Now things have flipped.

