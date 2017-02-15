What Contact Did The Trump Administration Have With Russia?

The latest challenge to Donald Trump’s administration regards potential ties to Russia members of his staff have had over the last couple years.

Donald Trump’s administration has been beset by accusations of corruption tying back as far as his presidential nomination campaign. His unwavering support for the Putin regime has spawned numerous internet memes, and a shirtless Putin features prominently in them.

Other more recent accusations revolve around an alleged dossier the Russians have on the current American president, the content of which, if found legitimate, could prove Trump’s undoing as president. Allegations of sexual misconduct, among other things, would easily provide the opposition with the ammunition it needs to further the impeachment process.

However, in the last few days, and prominently featuring the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump’s administration has come under close scrutiny for the various ties to Russia multiple staff members may have.

According to the New York Times, “Phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, according to four current and former American officials.”

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, was forced to resign after Ukranian authorities alleged he had ties with corrupt former Ukranian government. However, those intelligence officials later rescinded the accusation, but not before Manafort had resigned.

Manafort denied any knowledgeable involvement with Russian spies. “This is absurd. I have no idea what this is referring to. I have never knowingly spoken to Russian intelligence officers, and I have never been involved with anything to do with the Russian government or the Putin administration or any other issues under investigation today,” reports RT.

Several of Trump’s associates have done business in Russia, and the Russian intelligence community is deeply embedded in many of the aspects of that country. It makes doing business there extremely likely to come into contact with Russian intelligence assets.

Thanks to an investigation by the FBI, it does appear that Trump’s administration has had close ties with Russia, albeit the details are scarcely forthcoming. The New York Times claims “The officials would not disclose many details, including what was discussed on the calls, the identity of the Russian intelligence officials who participated, and how many of Mr. Trump’s advisers were talking to the Russians. It is also unclear whether the conversations had anything to do with Mr. Trump himself.”

So what happens if more members of the Trump administration are indicted for illicit interactions with Russia?

With Trump already under heavy fire for his various policies, his potential violation of law due to his entanglement with his business ventures, and now the increasingly likelihood of unlawful interactions with Russia by staff members, impeachment is becoming a greater possibility.

Furthermore, if various Trump staff members are forced to resign, it will throw the administration into further chaos. The infighting within the Trump administration is well known, as several high ranking staffers appear to not get along with each other.

Such indictments could well spell the end of an effective presidency. If the American people, who polls indicate are less than thrilled with Trump’s regime, become sufficiently dissatisfied with how things are being run, Trump will find it harder and harder to pass his agenda. More dissent from within the GOP ranks is likely, as politicians will be forced to listen to their unhappy constituents and act accordingly if they themselves wish to be reelected.

So what are your thoughts on the alleged ties between the Donald Trump administration and Russian intelligence and diplomatic officials? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]