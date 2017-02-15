‘Outlander’ Season 3 Premiere: Starz Announces Fall Debut Of New Season

After many delays, out-takes, and rumors, Starz has announced that they have a date for the Outlander Season 3 premiere!

Happy #ValentinesDay #Outlander fans! Enjoy our new photo gallery with the most romantic scenes of all time.https://t.co/S1DGZ8VaJY pic.twitter.com/WL8ypESH3C — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) February 14, 2017

The Wrap has confirmed that the Lionsgate-owned network set the Outlander Season 3 premiere for sometime in the fall. In the past, the show’s premiere has happened in April. However, according to a statement issued by Carmi Zlotnik, the President of Starz Programming, there are a number of reasons why we won’t be seeing Claire, Jamie, and the gang until the fall.

“While ‘Droughtlander’ will last just a little longer, we feel it is important to allow the production the time and number of episodes needed to tell the story of the ‘Voyager’ book in its entirety. The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible.”

The news about the Outlander Season 3 premiere is sure to delight fans, especially now that the cast and crew have moved production to South Africa. According to Vanity Fair, fans will be able to get a sneak peek of the upcoming season of the show during San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

The outlet also spoke to Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire Randall Fraser, and she gave a little insight on what eagle-eyed fashionistas can expect her character to wear this season.

“Outlander costumer Terry [Dresbach] came up with this great, fun idea for the costume that Claire takes back to the 17th century with her. That’s much more traditional. It melds both the Parisian world with the Scottish world a little bit, but it’s going to be very different to other seasons. In Season 3, I think I have one costume for the back end. Before, I had 17, 18, 19 different looks. It gets quite simplified toward the end, because we obviously go on a ship.”

Balfe went on to joke that while she isn’t going “full pirate,” she would love it if she had to show up to work with a patch and a parrot.

Claire tries to build a life without Jamie in our exclusive peek at #Outlander Season 3 https://t.co/T3mP5LyIyY pic.twitter.com/57h4pogs3i — TV Guide Magazine (@TVGuideMagazine) February 10, 2017

Ahead of the Outlander Season 3 premiere, TV Insider got a chance to go behind the scenes to snap some exclusive photos of the cast and crew while they were on location in Scotland.

As they point out, in the Outlander Season 3 premiere, we’ll be picking up the story in the 1940’s, where Claire Randall Fraser has returned to her “modern life” with her first husband, Frank Randall (played by Underworld‘s own Tobias Menzies). She’s just given birth to baby Brianna (“Bree”), who won’t know the truth of her parentage until she’s much older.

And while Claire and Frank try to rebuild their relationship, this season will also show how Claire’s affair with/marriage to Jamie in a far-away time and place will wreak havoc on her modern day marriage to Frank.

Caitriona Balfe gave the outlet some insight.

“At this point in Claire’s life, Jamie’s dead. She’s trying to build a life after him, but once you’ve experienced a love so all-consuming, nothing can live up to it. Claire decides to focus on her career and tries to slot Frank in. That leads to disappointment and resentment. It’s a broken marriage.”

