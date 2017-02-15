Taylor Swift Didn’t Pre-Approve Tom Hiddleston ‘GQ’ Interview [Debunked]

Tom Hiddleston’s comments about Taylor Swift in the latest issue of GQ were not pre-approved by Taylor herself. Radar Online was the site that spread the false story.

“RadarOnline.com has learned that Marvel villain Tom Hiddleston is afraid to cross his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and her squad! According to an insider, Hiddleston, 36, huddled with 27-year-old Swift’s team recently after he found out he was scheduled to do an in-depth interview with GQ.”

The article adds that before Tom did the interview, he reached out to Taylor Swift’s people in order to discuss what he would say when asked about her. The commenters after the article are suspicious of the story.

“Idiotic story,” says one poster.

“They aren’t even in the same biz. How can she hurt his career? He’s an actor still getting jobs. She’s a singer,” comments another.

As expected, Gossip Cop has stepped right in to declare the story a hoax.

“Tom Hiddleston’s comments about Taylor Swift in his recent GQ interview were NOT ‘pre-approved’ by the singer’s team beforehand, despite a bogus webloid report. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust this claim. We’re told it’s not true,” writes columnist Andrew Shuster, who adds that Gossip Cop checked in with a reliable source close to Hiddleston, and the story was completely denied.

This isn’t the only rumor regarding Swift and Hiddletson that has been spread this week. Recently, Hollywood Life said that Hiddleston was desperate to reunite with Taylor Swift.

“But, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tom would do things a lot different if he had another shot at love with Tay.”

A “source” tells Hollywood Life that Tom enjoyed his interview with Swift and spoke the truth about her in his recent GQ interview. He allegedly would never turn down another chance to date her and wants her back. However, Gossip Cop has acknowledged that this is yet another fake story from Hollywood Life.

“Tom Hiddleston is NOT “desperate” to reunite with Taylor Swift, despite a bogus webloid report. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust this claim. We’re told it’s baseless,” says columnist Andrew Shuster, who adds that Gossip Cop has spent the past year correcting fabricated stories from Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is busy promoting her single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which was discounted to 69 cents as soon as Katy Perry released her new single “Chained to the Rhythm.” The song prevented Perry from hitting No. 1 on iTunes. It’s just the latest in the back-and-forth passive aggressive behavior between the two.

As Cosmopolitan notes, the two ladies were pretty close between 2009 and 2011. But things took a wild turn in 2012.

“One dancer, Lockhart Brownlie, claimed that during the tour with Taylor, Katy’s people reached out to see if he and two other dancers (Scott Myrick and Leah Adler) would perform on the world tour for Katy’s album Prism, released in 2013 — the only drawback being that they would have to leave Taylor’s tour before its completion. All three agreed to these term.”

The article adds that Brownlie had a closer relationship with Perry and that he wasn’t doing a lot of dancing during Taylor’s shows anyway. Soon, Taylor Swift came out with the song “Bad Blood,” which she described non-specifically about Katy Perry.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life? Then last year, the other star crossed a line. She did something so horrible,” Swift told Rolling Stone in a 2014 interview.

Taylor Swift is expected to put a new album out by the end of the year. Let’s hope Katy Perry doesn’t discount her upcoming album in order to block Swift from the charts.

