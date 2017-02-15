The Weeknd Flaunting Selena Gomez Romance, Shading Justin Bieber With New Song

Justin Bieber has already made it clear that he is not a fan of The Weeknd dating his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Now it looks like the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is hitting back at the Biebs with his new song “Some Way.”

Bieber has been salty about The Weeknd’s new romance with Selena Gomez and he’s not holding back about it. The “Sorry” singer has already mentioned the budding relationship on multiple occasions and he’s taken plenty of opportunities to take jabs at The Weekend.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Remember when Bieber told TMZ that SelGo was only using her new man for publicity? When news that Selena and The Weeknd were dating initially came out, Justin chalked the romance up to just another business opportunity. It was reported that Justin believed that Selena was making music with the “Some Way” singer and using their time together to start up some dating rumors in order to fuel music sales.

It’s not like that has never been done, many speculated that the recent romance between J.Lo and Drake may have been the same type of deal. Even more telling is that now that the pair isn’t in the studio anymore, they also aren’t “dating” anymore either. But is that how it will all go down for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd? So far, they still seem to be very into each other.

SOME WAY @beatsbynav ft. The Weeknd LINK IN BIO A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

It seems that even if the Biebs is telling people that Selena and The Weeknd are just making headlines together, he still feels some kind of way about the dating rumors. Justin must really like venting to TMZ because, just days later, he went off again about Selena and her rumored new man. When cameras caught up with him outside of Delilah in West Hollywood, Bieber told his TMZ buddies that The Weeknd’s music is whack.

Bieber took another shot at The Weeknd again just days ago while streaming on Instagram Live. When a fan asked Justin about his favorite song during the live session while driving (which is dangerous and not recommended, by the way) he responded “Starboy” before cracking up in a fit of laughter. Clearly, the Biebs does not like The Weeknd and his romance with Selena Gomez is definitely not helping.

The Weeknd ended Justin Bieber’s life in one verse bruh ???? — Hammed (@H_Papii) February 15, 2017

The Justin Bieber – The Weeknd beef is so real ???????????? JB’s gonna look as bad as Meek Mill by the end of the year if Abel keeps this up — Tony Bauer ® (@Tony_Bauer1) February 15, 2017

Me:no way that the weeknd is shading Justin Bieber in his song some way

Than i listened to the song #JustinBieber #TheWeeknd

Me: pic.twitter.com/ds7SFhNeYw — angelnef (@nouhakaya1) February 15, 2017

It’s only fitting now that The Weeknd has a chance to take shots back at Bieber, he’s going for it. It seems only fair that Tesfaye gets his biggest revenge on Bieber through song after taking all the shade in stride lately. So far, The Weeknd isn’t fessing up about the possible Bieber diss on the new Nav song “Some Way” that he co-wrote and is featured on. However, the lyrics of the song are speaking volumes.

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me,” The Weeknd sings. “She says my f**k and my tongue game a remedy.”

Now there are claims that this part of the song was written by The Weeknd and that he was taking aim at Justin Bieber to rub his new relationship with Selena Gomez right in her ex-boyfriend’s face.

It gets even better when The Weeknd jumps in and sings the hook for “Some Way.” The tune goes something like this,:

“Oh yeah, yeah, I just hit a lick and I know you feelin’ some way

(nah, nah nah nah, nah nah nah)

I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way, oh yeah

She just want a n***a like me, you feelin’ some way, way, way, yeah

She just want a n***a like me, I play no games”

There is no official version of “Some Way” on YouTube to share and most of the unofficial versions are getting booted from the service faster than people can post them. Instead, check out this reaction to the “Some Way.” Be warned before playing the video, both the song and the reaction have some strong language.

Be sure to check out this reaction too. There is also some NSFW language but, well, just watch it because it’s hilarious. To actually hear “Some Way” legally, click here.

Whether Justin Bieber wants to admit he listens to The Weeknd’s music or not, he’s going to hear the newest song if he hasn’t already. Considering that the Biebs hasn’t been holding back with previous shade thrown at his new nemesis, many are betting that he’ll be coming out with a diss track of his own soon.

If Justin Bieber and The Weeknd start throwing musical jabs at each other, this could get really good. The battle over Selena Gomez could actually be more interesting than the feud between Drake and Meek Mill.

Do you think The Weeknd was taking shots at Justin Bieber in the new Nav song “Some Way?” Tell us what you think about the battle over Selena Gomez in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]