Melania Trump’s Cream Outfit To Welcome Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Her Chicest Yet

Melania Trump knows how to make a fashion statement. The new First Lady featured, perhaps, her most stunning stylish outfit to-date during her and Donald Trump Trump’s first formal meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

Melania exhibits her model prowess every time she steps out in public in a new outfit. Early Wednesday afternoon, before a scheduled press conference, the new First Couple greeted Trump’s Israeli counterpart to mark a historic visit at the White House.

First Lady Trump and the President posed for pictures on the South Portico of the White House, according to Daily Mail. Melania exuded confidence, as she stood tall in a flawlessly tailored cream-colored skirt and suit outfit. The matching coat featured a double-breast of six buttons and an open frontal embellishment at her waist.

Melania kept her bling relatively minimal — other than the 25-carat diamond ring her husband gifted her to mark their 10 years of marriage. The Trumps and Netanyahus exchanged niceties and departed to take their places inside for the presser.

According to Yahoo Style, First Lady Melania Trump and her husband hosted Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife Akie Abe during their State visit last week. Pictures of the world leaders outside Air Force One showed Melania in wide-legged flirty pants, reportedly designed by Michael Kors.

She coordinated her outfit with a short black coat and a matching front-button shirt. Melania rounded out the look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Later, Melania and Donald hosted a dinner for the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago Resort in South Florida. Melania stepped out in a striking LBD outfit that dipped low in the rear. The dress stole the show.

Her outfit featured layers of lace embellishments on the top and bottom. The First Lady’s footwear was a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels.

Not only was everyone talking about Melania’s backless dress, but also before Trump’s sizzling look, the Slovene American lit up social media and the fashion world with another novel combination.

Melania spent the day touring various sites in Delray Beach, Florida with Mrs. Abe, according to the Indian Express. Mrs. Trump sported a white cashmere dress by Calvin Klein that was paired with a shoulder-draped oversized cardigan.

The 5’11” First Lady wore a pair of nude leather flats to play down her height against her shorter counterpart. The look is reportedly priced at $4,000.

Melania Trump Shows what American Hospitality is All About with Japanese First Lady Akie Abe https://t.co/qpAmXiGfuH pic.twitter.com/LrUXngcofb — Evelyn White ???????? (@EvelynWhiteGOP) February 11, 2017

There’s no denying Melania’s stamp on fashion, despite her infrequent sightings since Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States of America. Michelle Obama set the world aflame at her attention to detail and trendsetting style just as Britain’s Kate Middleton is doing in her homeland. All evidence points to Melania following suit in similar fashion.

Melania Trump has been keeping a low profile since the inauguration. The mother of one has delayed her move into the White House and has been living in their primary residence in Trump Tower.

Melania’s son, 10-year-old Barron Trump, is enrolled at a private school in New York and the First Lady is committed to remaining in NYC until he completes his school term later this year. Meanwhile, she’s been commuting to Washington on the weekends and when necessary.

Melania made her first tweets since the inauguration days ago when she met Akie Abe. The @Flotus account has been dormant for weeks, but Melania broke her silence and posted three messages.

One tweet was a “thank you” to fans for their support; another was a message of gratitude for Mrs. Abe sharing a part of her culture with her and a third was a message sharing her joy in taking her Japanese counterpart to the place where and the President were married.

What do you think about Melania’s fashion outfit during today’s State visit?

[Featured Image via Evan Vucci/AP Photo]