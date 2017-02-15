WWE Opinion: Triple H Is Rebuilding The Authority As A New Heel Stable On ‘Raw’

It wasn’t until recently that Triple H reappeared on WWE television, and he can handle his own, but he hasn’t had a whole lot of back-up. Well, that certainly appears as if it is about to change and it could end bringing about a very strong new heel stable to Monday Night Raw. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t seem out of the question for Triple H to be on the hunt for strong partners who can help him bring back The Authority.

“The Game” returned to television recently to begin his feud with Seth Rollins which was set to culminate with a match at WrestleMania 33. Well, Rollins’ injury has that on hold a little bit, but it could still end up happening.

In the meantime, Triple H is looking for something to do, and it appears he is biding his time by creating a new heel stable on Monday Night Raw. While it’s not a certainty that it will be called The Authority, it would make sense for that to be the case because the groundwork is already set in place.

As for members of his new stable? He’s looking at some pretty strong ones as it appears the first two will be Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

A few weeks ago, Samoa Joe appeared as Triple H’s hired assassin to take out Seth Rollins, and he did as he was told. The next week, Joe had a match with Roman Reigns and dealt him a loss after signing his new contract to be a member of Raw.

WrestleZone recapped this week’s Monday Night Raw and an interview that Michael Cole had with Samoa Joe, and it added fuel to this whole situation. Joe said that he only cares what Triple H has to say and he will do whatever he tells him to do because “The Creator unleashed The Destroyer.”

Comicbook.com has now pointed out that upon arriving at Raw this week, Triple H pulled Kevin Owens to the side to have a private conversation with him. It is not known what was said, but moments later, Kevin Owens demolished Chris Jericho during their “Festival of Friendship.”

Fans with sharp ears also heard what Jericho said right before he was destroyed by Owens. As he unwrapped “The List of KO” for his best friend, Jericho’s face dropped, and he asked why his name was on the list.

So, that makes two very strong and powerful WWE Superstars in the past month who have listened to Triple H and worked with him. It certainly would not be out of the question for him to find a couple of other big-time talents to side with him and bring The Authority, or some other named heel faction, to Monday Night Raw.

Looking back at the names of superstars who have joined Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in The Authority, it has always been a strong faction.

Seth Rollins

Kane and Corporate Kane

The Shield

Batista

Randy Orton

Big Show

Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury

It isn’t as if The Authority was ever really weak, but as some members fell out and then, Triple H lost at WrestleMania 32, it just disappeared. It is the perfect time to bring it back to life just as Vince McMahon kept building back up The Corporation in WWE’s Attitude Era.

There were some odd and interesting combinations of superstars in that stable too, but as long as you listened to the leader, all was good. It was that way with The Corporation and will be that way with The Authority.

The Authority has been gone for close to a year now, and for a great deal of that time, Triple H wasn’t even on WWE television at all. Stephanie McMahon has been running Monday Night Raw on her own for a while now, but her husband is back, and he needs some back-up to help them keep control of the troops. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens appear to be the first members of Triple H’s new stable, and you can bet there are more on the way.

[Featured Image by WWE]