‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nathan Intervenes, Anna Pushes, And Ava Scrambles

General Hospital spoilers tease that Wednesday’s episode will have some intense moments as various pairs throughout Port Charles connect. Ava is being framed in Morgan’s death, and Nelle is determined to destroy Carly. Nina fired Maxie over her antics regarding Charlotte, and Anna has learned another key detail about her past with Valentin. Where are things headed during the February 15 show?

Anna was told that she had engineered plans to assassinate Valentin during their prior time together, and GH teasers detail that she will be digging for additional information. She will also meet up with Andre and tell him what she has learned, and she will soon be getting help from a surprising resource.

Nina fired Maxie after she brought Lulu in to see Charlotte, and GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that Nathan will step in and try to patch things up between his wife and his sister. Nina and Maxie have been close to one another for quite some time now, so it seems likely that they will be able to work through this. However, Nina has made Valentin and Charlotte a priority in her life, and she clearly will tolerate having anybody threaten that, even if that means pushing Maxie away.

Dillon and Kiki have been slowly rebuilding their relationship, and he will surprise her for Valentine’s Day during Wednesday’s episode. According to GH teasers from Soap Central, this surprise will succeed in bringing Kiki and Dillon closer to one another, and the buzz is that they may finally be ready to make love.

Viewers will see Curtis meeting up with a woman, and he will ask her to be his valentine. Celeb Dirty Laundry notes that this will be a woman named Grace, who has a tie to Curtis from his past. Things fell apart for Curtis with Valerie, and his attempts to connect with Jordan fizzled, but GH teasers suggest that things could get wild between Curtis and Grace.

Ava has been feeling panicked over her connection to Morgan’s death for months now, but she never imagined that she would end up in the position she’s in now. Her own sister, Olivia, is setting her up for Morgan’s murder, a shocker that she’s not yet aware of, and while Ava didn’t do what she’s being accused of, she isn’t exactly innocent either. Teasers detail that she’ll reach out to Scotty and ask him to represent her, and she’s got a big challenge ahead of her on this front.

As the week continues, viewers will see more struggles from Franco as he battles his darker side. Elizabeth is juggling her blossoming relationship with Franco and the stress of the strike at work. In addition, Elizabeth will ask Sam for help on some issue, and while these two women have not gotten along well in the past, it sounds as if things might be changing slightly.

Julian is scrambling to deal with Olivia and keep his loved ones safe, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that he’ll be backed into a corner and forced to make a deal he hates quite soon. It is known that Olivia will be continuing to shake things up in Port Charles for at least another month or so, and it is clear that she’s willing to go to great lengths to get revenge against those who have wronged her. How far will Julian have to go to try to protect his family from his own not-so-dead sister?

How serious is Anna’s medical condition, and what’s the full truth about her previous connection to Valentin? Will Elizabeth’s efforts to save GH work and can she really develop a healthy, lasting relationship with Franco? Can Lulu find a way to successfully connect with Charlotte and will this relationship between Elizabeth and Franco happily last a while? General Hospital spoilers tease that things will be getting intense, and viewers are anxious to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]