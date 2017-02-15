March 4 Trump Alt-Right Rally Planned In Cities Across America

Marches have taken place across the country supporting the anti-Trump agenda, but now the pro-Trump camp is planning a March 4 Trump to show their support for the alt-right. Conservative leaders are using grassroots methods to try to assemble a march in every big city across the country on March 4 and February 27.

Groups against Trump and Pence have assembled a variety of different meetings, marches, and even a dance party on Vice President Mike Pence’s new lawn, reports the Inquisitr. The event on Mike Pence’s lawn was actually a big gay dance party, full of energetic music, glitter, and twerking, near the Maryland/D.C. border. The dance party event was covered by news agencies across the country as a nonviolent protest against Pence’s anti-gay agenda.

@CannonballRoll Check this. Hope now you can see.https://t.co/NezJPqGex4 — March 4 Trump (@March4Trump_USA) February 15, 2017

Breitbart announced a series of events to let President Trump and Vice President Pence a message of support. The rallies have been called bi-partisan, yet they’re only open to those who support Donald Trump. They are being headed up by Debbie Dooley, a national co-founder of the Tea Party movement and a key organizer of the Spirit of America rallies.

“These rallies are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve our infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation’s borders.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Who Is Melania Knauss Trump, Wife of Donald Trump? – The Inquisitr

Mike Pence Confirms Trump Presidency Will Abolish Birth Control…

Trump Appoints Anti-Semitic Stephen Bannon To Senior Position…

Eric Trump Says Ex KKK Grand Wizard David Duke ‘Deserves A Bullet’

Breitbart says that on March 4 and February 27, marches will take place to thwart “hardcore progressive leftists that have been marching against President Trump and his appointments.” They warn that these marches are meant to be a peaceful show of force from the “silent majority that delivered Donald Trump a landslide victory over Hillary Clinton.”

Col. Rob Maness, a retired Air Force colonel, is leading the charge in his home state of Louisiana in order to “Make America Great Again.”

“I am proud to lead the charge here in Louisiana to get supporters of President Trump to show their support of his policy agenda through these Spirit of America rallies.”

@ilorijean2016 @NewYawkgirl74 Correct! A truly grassroots effort. Pick a suitable location, get permit, & we'll help you spread the word. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AFlaEC7ibp — March 4 Trump (@March4Trump) February 8, 2017

The Trumpville Report shared the details for the Trump rally on March 4 in Washington, D.C. For those who can’t attend the event in D.C., the organizer, Scott Ryan Presler, asks that people contact him to create their own event in their city or state. Presler gave particular instructions for those attending.

“Let’s support our President and stop the hate! Please join us in this effort to unite the citizens of this great country. Bring your signs and flags to support our President and his administration. Please dress for the weather. Thank you!”

March 4 – support President Trump!!! pic.twitter.com/WGt0LFfBnL — Roxie (@roxie32819) February 13, 2017

The official March 4 Trump website says the time for empty talk is over and that these gatherings will show the president and those who don’t support him there are still many others who do. The website is an invitation and a call to action against a “leftist agenda.”

“A seditious fringe has resolved to sabotage this restored purpose. An insidious propaganda apparatus intends on further shredding the truth. Our cities are being assailed, our police are under attack, and our livelihoods are being given away. From radical Islamic terrorism to our deliberately undermined military, the challenges posed from without are just as dangerous.”

The site quotes Donald Trump and Thomas Aquinas to remind the alt-right that the future belongs to them. The invitation contains a reminder that the event is meant to be peaceful.

“This is a peaceful assembly. Please do not impede traffic, litter, vandalize, or do anything else illegal and unbefitting. Act worthy of yourselves.”

Will you attend the March4Trump? Is there an event in your city?

[Featured Image by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images]