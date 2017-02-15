Adam Levine Gushes Over His Baby Girl On ‘Ellen’ After ‘Cold’ Music Video

Adam Levine appears on today’s new episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, and during the daytime talk show, he discusses his daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.

Months after he and wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their first child, the Maroon 5 singer opens up about his love for his baby girl.

“She’s unbelievable. I’m so in love with her. It’s crazy,” Adam Levine explained to Degeneres, according to a report by the Daily Mail on February 15.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty in September of last year, just over two years after they were married. As fans of the couple will recall, Adam Levine and the model began dating one another in 2012 but split briefly in 2013.

Although Adam Levine struck up a romance with Nina Adgal after splitting from Prinsloo, he and the model ultimately rekindled their romance months later and became engaged in mid-2013 before tying the knot one year later in Mexico.

After getting married, both Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo spoke of their desire to welcome a large family. During one particular interview, Levine told Ryan Seacrest that he’d like to have more children than “socially responsible.” Around the same time, his wife spoke to The Lowdown‘s Diana Madison and said she wanted “like 10 kids.”

As for future children, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo haven’t announced any plans to further expand their family quite yet, but shortly after Dusty’s birth, a source claimed Prinsloo was already thinking of her possible additions to their family.

“Behati loves being a mom and can’t wait to eventually expand the family more,” an insider told E! News last September, days after the birth of Dusty Rose.

Also during his appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Adam Levine discussed his racy new music video for “Cold,” which features his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, with the funny host.

“Listen, I’ll only make a video that’s sexy if (a) my wife’s on board with whatever we’re doing, and (b) literally, I have to be – I have to go to a party reluctantly, and then I have to get drugged somehow.’ That’s the only way I would ever stay at this party. And so that’s the video, is me getting drugged at a party and not knowing what someone slipped in my drink.”

Adam Levine’s latest music video premiered earlier this week.

In other Adam Levine news, the singer will soon team up with his co-stars, including Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Gwen Stefani, for the 12th season of The Voice. As fans will recall, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have starred on the NBC singing competition since it began in August 2011, but their female co-stars have constantly changed.

Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys joined the cast of The Voice last year for Season 11 after the exits of Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera. Keys will return for Season 12, but Cyrus will sit out until she comes back for Season 13. Alicia and the boys will be joined by a returning Gwen Stefani for season 12.

News of the Season 12 cast was first confirmed in October of last year by Deadline.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

To see more of Adam Levine, check out his interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show later today and don’t miss the Season 12 premiere of The Voice next Monday night, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]