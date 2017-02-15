Sylvester Stallone Admits Pilates Is Tougher Than Boxing And Weightlifting

Sylvester Stallone is regarded as one of the toughest, strongest, and most muscular actors in entertainment history, but, according to ET Online, even Rambo finds Pilates challenging.

The 70-year-old Rambo and Rocky Star, who seems just as fit and buff now as he did in his heyday, joined his 20-year-old daughter Sophia for a Pilates class this week, and was immediately filled with regrets. In a short video posted on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone was clearly exhausted after joining his daughter for her regular Pilates class. And as it turns out, Stallone had underestimated how difficult a Pilates class could actually be.

“For anyone who’s never tried Pilates – the name sounds cute, but it ain’t cute.”

In the caption to his Instagram video, Stallone compared Pilates to weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, track and field, and football, and noted that Pilates “pushes you to the limit… and beyond!”

Anyone who regularly undertakes Pilates should feel proud that even Rambo agrees that the workout is not for the faint of heart.

Sylvester Stallone belongs to the league of legendary action heroes who have inspired audiences with their macho physique, strong personality, and on-screen heroics. However, Sylvester Stallone’s on-screen person is entirely different from other action heroes, as he has mostly portrayed an underdog who fights to survive and win. Rocky, arguably Stallone’s most famous movie franchise, shows him playing the role of a club fighter who takes on heavyweight champions by training hard and pushing the limits.

More than becoming a box-office success, Stallone’s Rocky became a motivational film which encouraged underdogs to be persistent and develop the ability to persistently move towards their goal. Rocky was released in 1976, and the success of the movie inspired filmmakers to produce five sequels and a spin-off. According to Yahoo, Rocky was inspired by the famous 1975 boxing match between Chuck Wepner, an underdog, and Muhammad Ali, the world champion.

The match proved to be an exciting one as Chuck Wepner managed to accomplish the difficult task of knocking down Ali in the ring. Even though Wepner was ultimately defeated by Ali, the boxer proved to be a role model for filmmakers who went on to create Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa based on Wepner. In fact, many of the boxing matches shown in the film series were loosely based on Wepner’s real-life boxing matches.

Chuck Wepner initially shared a good rapport with Sylvester Stallone, with the actor asking the boxer to appear in a cameo role in Rocky 2. However, Wepner soon realized that Sylvester Stallone was becoming famous and the film producers were earning money at his expense. Ultimately, the relationship between Sylvester Stallone and Chuck Wepner became strained, and the two celebrities eventually ended up in court after the boxer filed a $15 million copyright lawsuit against the actor for producing box-office hits based on his professional career. However, Sylvester Stallone’s reputation wasn’t tarnished by the lawsuit, and the actor remains as popular as ever.

Filmmakers are eager to cast Sylvester Stallone in their films even though he is now in his seventies. The First Blood actor possesses an impressive fitness level that is admired by actors around the world, and his unique workout regime is followed by a number of professional bodybuilders. It remains to be seen whether Stallone will continue to add Pilates to his fitness regime, and whether other bodybuilders will follow suit!

Sylvester Stallone is still actively working in a number of film projects, including Scarpa and Omerta, both of which will have the iconic actor in the lead role. The actor is also reportedly set to play a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

However, Sylvester Stallone’s fans were disappointed to learn that the Over the Top actor had pulled out of the Godforsaken film project. Deadline reported that STX Entertainment, the production company behind Godforsaken, halted the film’s pre-production after Sylvester Stallone informed the producers about his exit.

Stallone’s departure from the project created quite a stir, as filming was scheduled to begin only two weeks later. The Rambo actor was scheduled to play the role of an ex-convict who is on a mission to protect his family and avenge the death of his estranged son. According to the Daily Mail, Sylvester Stallone had earlier revealed that he was excited to be part of the film.

“It’s a privilege to be part of something that’s going to provide entertainment and artistic value.”

The actor has not cited the reason for his exit, and there are speculations that STX Entertainment is redeveloping the film to bring the storyline within Stallone’s expectations. Sylvester Stallone knows all too well the grief that comes from the death of a son, as Sage Stallone, his son from a previous marriage, died of a heart attack in 2012.

