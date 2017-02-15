Yeezy Season 5: Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian During NWFW

After being notably absent from the 2017 Grammys, Kanye West has surprised Kim Kardashian with a Valentines Day floral wall in their Manhattan Apartment. The outpouring of love comes as relentless rumors of impending divorce have surrounded the couple since Kardashian’s Paris heist and West’s health troubles and a stint in the hospital.

The pair, who this year mark the three year anniversary since their lavish marriage in Florence, Italy, are in New York for the launch of West’s Season 5 Yeezy collection.

After withdrawing from the public eye following a stint in hospital late last year, West surprised many by not attending Sunday’s 2017 Grammys in Los Angeles. The rapper was nominated for six awards, including Best Rap Album for his 2015 release The Life of Pablo, and Best Rap Song for both “Ultralight Beam” and “Famous.”

West had previously claimed on his 2015 “Saint Pablo” tour that he would boycott the awards if his friend and fellow rapper Frank Ocean didn’t receive a nomination for his 2015 album “Blonde.”

“I’ll tell you this right now: If his album is not nominated in no categories, I’m not showing up to the Grammys. As artists, we’ve got to come together to fight the bulls**t.”

While West’s absence from the awards led to much speculation among public and the media, mother in law Kris Jenner was on the red carpet to clear up any rumors. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest, the 61-year-old explained the situation.

“The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week. My entire family is back there. … Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow. He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!”

People report that the pair took time out from preparation for the show to head to Greenwich Village restaurant Carbone for a Valentines Day dinner. Caught by a sea of waiting paparazzi, Kardashian, 36, wore an oversized black puffer jacket left open to reveal a black bandeau and matching velvet maxi skirt. West, 39, was dressed in dark jeans and tee with a brown leather bomber jacket and his new blonde hair.

After posting a simple photo of the pair to Instagram earlier in the day, with the message “Happy Valentines Day,” Kardashian shared her excitement at the floral installation and the added surprise of a special Snapchat filter for the couple with her followers.

“Oh my God! Just walked in and look what I see — a huge flower wall with orchids and roses!”

While few details are known about West’s Yeezy Season 5 launch, the choice of venue has led some to speculate that the show will be more subdued than previous launches.

Today’s show will take place at Pier 59, a regular venue for NYFW. The launch of Yeezy Season 4 last summer took place in an extravagant outdoor show on Roosevelt Island, whereas the Season 3 show doubled as the launch party for “The Life of Pablo” and saw West take over Madison Square Garden.

While in New York, Kardashian made time to visit sister Kylie Jenner at the reality star come makeup mogul’s popup store in Soho. In between snapping selfies with the hordes of waiting fans, Kardashian gave out free lip kits to shoppers as a Valentines Day surprise and then boasted about it on Twitter.

So I went to Kylie's pop up shop today, stole lip kits &gave them out to everyone in the store for Valentine's!She hasn't mentioned it yet ???? pic.twitter.com/PvFtXY0vCp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2017

Yeezy Season 5 debuts Wednesday, February 15th at Pier 59 as part of New York Fashion Week.

[Featured image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]