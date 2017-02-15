‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer Talks Plastic Surgery And Supporting Donald Trump

Ramona Singer isn’t afraid to dish on her personal life. The Real Housewives of New York star recently appeared on The Domenick Nati Show and discussed a wide range of topics, including her current dating status, whether or not she’s had surgery, and her views on President Donald Trump. What bombshells did Singer reveal?

Singer opened the interview on The Domenick Nati Show by discussing her dating life. When asked if she’s currently seeing anyone, Singer admitted that she views dating as an adventure and doesn’t last more than three or four dates with a guy. She did, however, reveal that she had two special men when she was getting a divorce, but both of those relationships didn’t pan out.

Although Singer doesn’t have anyone special at the moment, she is on the prowl for a partner. What is she looking for in a guy? Well, the RHONY star isn’t seeking a physical relationship. Instead, she’s more interested in finding a man that she can emotionally connect with and who’s willing engage her mentally.

Apart from the dating life, Singer also addressed the rumors about her net worth. Reports indicate that the RHONY star is worth around 18 million dollars. Singer wouldn’t confirm the numbers, but she did talk about the two homes she owns – one in South Hampton and one in New York City – and how she lives a comfortable life.

The Domenick Nati Show also questioned Singer about the possibility of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes joining RHONY. While Leakes would certainly bring a lot of drama to the show, Singer sounded like she was loved the idea of bringing Leakes on board in a future season.

“I love NeNe,” Ramona Singer shared. “NeNe definitely has a side that she really is outspoken, but she has another side to her too. I’ve gone out with NeNe many times and I find her really fun, but she can be a tough BI— too. But okay, I can handle it.”

Leakes has not confirmed her desire to become a part of the new season of RHONY. There is a possibility that Leakes could join the show or return to her old spot on RHOA. Producers have not commented on the casting process for Season 9 of RHONY, though it would definitely be fun to see Leakes go head-to-head with the ladies of New York, especially Singer and Bethenny Frankel.

Meanwhile, Singer was also asked if she ever had plastic surgery. She didn’t go into too many details about her surgical past and flat-out denied that she’s ever gone under the knife. “No, I haven’t had plastic surgery,” Singer revealed.

No matter how bad the day may be try to #smell the #roses A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

The interview closed with a short discussion on politics in the U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat in the media ever since taking office, and Singer believes everyone should take a step back and give him a chance. After all, he is the president.

“Trump is president and therefore give him the respect because he is president,” Singer shared. “He got into office let’s give him a chance.”

Singer did not say whether or not she voted in the last presidential election or reveal who she supported. Even still, her willingness to give Trump a chance to succeed is an interesting take in the current political climate.

Singer has been a part of the Real Housewives of New York since way back in Season 1. Producers have not announced a premiere date for Season 9, although fans can expect to see Singer back in action when the hit reality series returns later this year.

Tell us! Do you believe that Ramona Singer has not had plastic surgery? Check out the interview below and let us know what you think in the comments.

[Featured Image by Bravo]