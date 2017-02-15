WWE News: Big Health Update On Finn Balor, May Not Wrestle At ‘WrestleMania 33’

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has been out with a shoulder injury since the fall of 2016. Although he has progressed very well since then, there is still a huge chance he might not take part in a match at WrestleMania 33. At WWE SummerSlam last year, Finn Balor managed to win the match that crowned him the very first WWE Universal Champion when he beat Seth Rollins.

Sadly, following a powerbomb from Seth during the match, Balor’s shoulder was dislocated. The man was so tough that he put it back into place and finished the rest of the match. It wasn’t like the ending was going to happen soon after he was hurt. Balor was barely into the match with Rollins when the injury occurred, but the Demon King finished the entire match.

The next day, he was reevaluated. It was determined that he suffered a torn labrum and would go on to have surgery, but complications came out of it. While the surgery went fine, the surgeons had to correct a few more issues while they were in there, including a problem with his bicep. A lot of the independent wrestlers, particularly those coming out of Japan, work through nagging injuries all the time and rarely get checked out unless it is something serious.

It could be that Finn Balor had been working with a bicep issue for years and never really thought about it as anything more than normal, everyday wrestler pain. Everything was repaired, and Balor was walking without a sling as recently as November publicly, which led many to assume he was ahead of schedule in a big way. Last year, it was reported that he was about three weeks ahead of normal rehab for his injury, and that led many to assume he would be able to wrestle soon.

He did end up getting checked out by doctors to see if he could be cleared for the Royal Rumble. However, he heard he was unable to get the 100 percent clearance that WWE wanted and thus missed the Rumble match. That led many to assume he would be back in time for WrestleMania 33 to have a big match. However, according to Cageside Seats, it’s unlikely that WWE will have him work a match at the event.

The website claims that Finn Balor will surely be back in time for the show, which is good news for WWE. This means that while WWE will not put Finn Balor in a match at WrestleMania, he won’t miss the show. This could push for him to make a random appearance like Matt Hardy and John Cena have done before him, which would allow for him to still have an impact on the event.

Some analysts theorize that he could somehow get involved in the Triple H vs. Seth Rollins rivalry, possibly as even an aide to Seth Rollins, who put him on the shelf. Others theorize that Finn Balor will take Triple H’s side simply out of WWE NXT loyalty like Samoa Joe before him and, of course, because Rollins took him out. Either way, it looks like this could be the moment fans see Finn Balor at WrestleMania 33.

Others believe he’ll have an impact on the WWE United States Title picture, as it would allow him to win the title that WWE will focus on after WrestleMania is over with. It is rumored that Golberg will defeat Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fast Lane, which means the company will have him defend it in his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Brock is supposed to win their final battle and take the title with him. Due to the fact that Brock Lesnar has a spotty schedule, the other singles titles will be main focuses after WrestleMania concludes. This could mean that Finn Balor goes after former NXT rival Kevin Owens, as it appears KO will take the WWE U.S. Title in his match with Chris Jericho at the event. Jericho is also supposed to take time off from WWE soon after WrestleMania anyway.

Regardless of what they do with Finn Balor at WrestleMania, at least fans know WWE does have plans to bring him back pretty soon. It is expected that he will be cleared later this month or early March. This would put his return time at either WWE Fast Lane or the WWE RAW following the event, which makes it perfect for Balor to make a big comeback. If they do not have plans for him involving a match at WrestleMania, simply expect him to make his return there in some way instead.

