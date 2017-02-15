‘Alaskan Bush People’: Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown Allegedly Raised Like City Boy

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown was allegedly raised like a city boy, again bringing into question the show’s authenticity. Travelers Today reports that new evidence has recently surfaced, in the form of a 7-year-old video clip, that shows Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown performing in a music video. The alleged video clip was supposedly uploaded to YouTube in 2010 by Joshua “Bam Bam” himself, with the second-oldest Brown brother acting like a “city boy,” with all the amenities of modern living.

The video clip reportedly shows Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown playing arcade games and driving a car. Radar Online reports that just the existence of a music video from four years before Alaskan Bush People aired on the Discovery Channel proves that the Brown family had access to cell phones and video cameras — another revelation that’s contrary to the claim that all seven Brown children were raised in the Alaskan wilderness. The actual premise for Alaskan Bush People is that all nine members of the Brown family allegedly “fought to survive in the wilderness of Alaska.”

Joshua Bam Bam Brown pic.twitter.com/Xw4zvqEa7H — América Hodgkinson (@AmericaMalik235) November 19, 2016

Over the last six seasons of Alaskan Bush People, this premise has slowly been eroded, as evidence continues to pour in that raises questions of the show’s authenticity. Nicki Swift shared several reasons why Alaskan Bush People is “totally fake,” adding that the Brown family never lived treacherous lives in the Alaskan bush and also didn’t exactly live in total isolation, as the Discovery Channel previously “confirmed.” In fact, according to Nicki Swift, Alaskan Bush People is really just a reenactment of a book previously published by patriarch, Billy Brown, in 2007.

Billy Brown, 64, calls his book a “true adventure” that’s supposedly based off of his real life experience of living in the Alaskan wilderness for the last 24 years. According to Capital City Weekly, the Brown family actually ventured off into the lower 48 states to try to sell the book as a film, and successfully did so, only to return to Alaska shortly thereafter with a professional camera crew to “recreate the journey described in the book.” What was originally supposed to only be a TV documentary quickly turned into a popular long-running reality TV series on the Discovery Channel, with the first season airing in May 2014.

Is 'Alaskan Bush People' real or fake? 6 things to know about the Brown family https://t.co/6EexrNrLPl via @Mic — Peter Lombard (@tutticontenti) January 13, 2017

As Season 6 of Alaskan Bush People continues, critics also continue to try to discredit the show’s authenticity, mainly due to the fact that Billy Brown, as well as Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown were found guilty of lying about full-time Alaskan residency on Alaskan Permanent Fund Division applications, over a three-year period, starting in 2009. Radar Online reported back in 2015 that the Brown family continues to fight back against claims that Alaskan Bush People is fake, and Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown even said in a 2008 YouTube video that he has lived in the deep bush of Alaska his “entire life,” living mostly on commercial fishing boats.

This most recent claim of Alaskan Bush People fakery also allegedly involves Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown’s official YouTube channel, titled “The Real Bam Bam.” Several reports say that Joshua “Bam” Brown uploaded a music video in 2010 where he plays video games with Billy Brown and older brother Solomon “Bear” Brown. Although none of the reports actually link to or show the specific video clip in question, “Bam Bam” does have several music videos uploaded to his personal YouTube account that show him driving a car, using a camera, listening to headphones, and posing next to historical sites in other states, with the first video dating all the way back to 2008.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Alaskan Bush People might finally be canceled due to continuous claims of fakery. What was once the most watched reality TV series on the Discovery Channel has seen sinking ratings, beginning with Season 5 in April 2016, when viewership dropped from 5 million to just over 2 million people, according to Looper. However, even after a “slew of rumors and scandals” have hit Alaskan Bush People, loyal fans continue to support the Brown family, saying that they will “continue to watch the show faithfully.” Defenders of Alaskan Bush People are also quick to point out that living full-time in the Alaskan bush was a lifestyle the Brown family lived from the mid-1980s through the early 2000s, and that Billy and Ami Brown have never hidden the fact that their “reality” show is only a reenactment of those days.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Twitter]