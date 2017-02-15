WWE News: Startling Number Of Title Changes Revealed Since The WWE Brand Split

There’s a term in professional wrestling called “hot potato” when referring to a championship. The WWE was built off its championships, marketing ability and WWE superstars. Those wrestlers fought for titles and their rivalries helped bring back the fans who supported them every week. Not only were the wrestlers themselves important, but rather the rivalries they created gave the fans something to care about. They attached to their favorite WWE star and hoped he or she would come out victorious.

Not every champion works out. That’s the key the WWE handles quite well, most of the time, when booking their top stars. A few different aspects can go into a championship and how it can keep its value. One key tip to making a WWE championship valuable is the superstars holding it. Traditionally, the WWE title is the most prestigious due to its rich history. Up until a few years ago, the Intercontinental belt was only a placeholder for a young man that was on his way to the main roster.

On top of a championship’s prestige, the amount it’s traded back-and-forth can take into account how the belt is respected by the WWE Universe. That’s where the aforementioned “hot potato” term comes into play more than it probably should. It originated when two competitors were simply trading wins for a championship and it just flattened the impact of each win. Not only did it ruin each win, but the actual title itself lost its value.

The WWE is unfortunately doing that once again. What makes it a worse situation is the fact that they’re doing it with more than one championship. They have more chances to do so, since the brand split created more titles to defend each month. SEScoops.comcompiled a list of how many title changes have happened since July 19, 2016.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship:

Sasha Banks: July 25, 2016 – Aug 21, 2016

Charlotte Flair: August 21,2016 – Oct 3, 2016

Sasha Banks: October 3, 2016 – Oct 30, 2016

Charlotte Flair: October 30, 2016 – November 28, 2016

Sasha Banks: November 28, 2016 – December 18, 2016

Charlotte Flair December 18, 2016 – February 13, 2017

Bayley: February 13, 2017 – Present

WWE Championship:

Dean Ambrose: June 19, 2016 – September 11, 2016

AJ Styles: September 11, 2016 – January 29, 2017

John Cena: January 29, 2017 – February 12, 2017

Bray Wyatt: February 12, 2017 – Present

The Smackdown Women’s title has changed hands three times, the Universal championship once, Cruiserweight belt three times, United States championship twice, both Tag-Team belts twice and the Intercontinental championship three times. In a six-month period, changing the title holder once or twice is acceptable. That way, the programming doesn’t get stale and other WWE superstars can get a chance on top. However, the way the Raw Women’s championship has gone way too far in recent months.

Six different title changes have occurred since July. Five of them were Charlotte and Sasha Banks trading the belt between each other. As a WWE fan, it is on the side of ridiculousness and laziness that it can happen that much in such a short amount of time. It was a great moment for Bayley, as she commented on her first-ever WWE Raw Women’s championship following her big win.

It’s actually real…& you guys always supported me. I’ve always wanted to do you proud & be YOUR girl..and Champion ????????????..#Raw #HugLife — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 14, 2017

The “madness” may not stop there. Smackdown Live’s WWE championship could get another holder as well as soon as WrestleMania 33. In a new report by the Inquisitr, the plans for Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton shouldn’t change.

Therefore, the long-awaited rumor of Orton winning the WWE title at WrestleMania is very likely. Will another switch ruin the prestige of the WWE title? It’s already happening to the Raw Women’s championship, unless WWE officials change their minds. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that for a second belt.

