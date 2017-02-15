Bella Hadid Is Still In Love With The Weeknd Despite Selena Gomez Relationship?

Bella Hadid may not be completely over her former boyfriend The Weeknd.

Although The Weeknd recently began dating Selena Gomez and has been flaunting his admiration for his fellow singer around the globe for the past few weeks, the model recently admitted that she will always have love for her former boyfriend.

“It was my first breakup… and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily,” Bella Hadid said of her split from The Weeknd during an interview with Teen Vogue on February 13. “It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through.”

“I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him,” she continued. “Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd began dating in 2015 and continued with their romance until late last year, when they reportedly split just weeks before their scheduled appearances at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France. As fans will recall, Bella Hadid landed a gig in the show last year after her sister Gigi Hadid appeared the year prior. During the show, she was seen walking the runway as her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd performed for the audience.

While fans expected things would be awkward between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd during the show due to their breakup, they appeared completely comfortable with one another. After the show, Hadid posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram page.

In the caption of her photo, Bella Hadid praised The Weeknd for being the “best and most incredible performer on the planet” and said he killed it, as always.

Following the appearance, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd kept their distance. And less than two months later, he went public with his new relationship with Selena Gomez, who is a close friend of Gigi Hadid’s friend Taylor Swift. Although rumors last month suggested that the romance was some sort of betrayal or violation of girl code, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez have never been more than acquaintances. Neither woman has addressed the odd reports.

After going public with their romance in Los Angeles last month, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez began flaunting their love for one another in Italy, where they took in the sights in Florence and Venice for several days. From there, the new couple returned to Los Angeles, where they were recently seen sharing numerous kisses with one another on a yacht in Marina Del Rey.

At the time that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd called off their relationship, a source suggested that the former couple had chosen to part ways due to their equally busy schedules.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to The Weeknd told Us Weekly magazine at the time. “They really tried to make it work.”

Since their split, Bella Hadid has been focusing on her modeling career as her former boyfriend prepares to kick off his upcoming tour, “The Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour,” on Friday in Stockholm, Sweeden.

Bella Hadid has yet to be tied to anyone new after her breakup from The Weeknd.

