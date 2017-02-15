‘Deadliest Catch’ Capt. Keith Colburn Loses Hope On Finding Friends Lost At Sea

Capt. Keith Colburn of Deadliest Catch is now sharing his thoughts on his friends who were lost at sea. They are starting to lose hope that they will be found and this heartbreaking for the Deadliest Catch star and everyone else close to this group of people. Fox News shared the details about how hope is running out for the people onboard the crab fishing boat that went down in the Bering Sea Saturday. On Monday night, the coast guard quit their search for the crew of the 100-foot fishing vessel Destination.

During this hard time, Capt. Keith Colburn is sharing his thoughts. He said, “You don’t want to give up hope, but the reality is that an instantaneous capsizing — the survival rates are less than 1 percent. It’s a miracle if someone gets out alive.” The boat that turned over is not part of the show Deadliest Catch, but the people that work in this industry are very close to each other. The boat vanished after a radio beacon sent an emergency signal from 2 miles off St. George Island, off the western coast of Alaska. So far, crew members Charles Glenn Jones, Larry O’Grady, Raymond Vincler, Darrik Seibold, Kai Hamik and Jeff Hathaway have not been located.

When this all happened, Colburn actually heard the news from Sig Hansen, who captains The Northwestern on Deadliest Catch. According to Hansen, these two crews are very close. He went on to explain more details.

“Jeff has been a close friend for the past 23 years. He’s a true leader and not a follower. I’ve learned a lot from him and know for a fact that he is calm under pressure. When the Northwestern hit the beach a few years ago, there was only one boat in the area that had a tow. I was in a state of panic and thought we were done. It was Jeff who walked me through this ordeal on what to do over the radio. I did exactly what he told me and sure enough, the stern came around and we got off the beach. It’s what saved us.”

C0lburn of Deadliest Catch really feels like if this crew was going to be located it would have already happened. He said, “A window of life is 18 or 20 hours — that window of life evaporated very quickly. You’ve got a very good, safety-conscious crew on a really good boat, and something catastrophic happened.”

According to KTVA, U.S. Coast Guard 17th District Alaska spoke out saying it is always difficult to call off a search, but they had to do it. Rear Adm. Michael McAllister, Coast Guard 17th District commander also said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the six crew members during this extremely difficult time.” Hansen of Deadliest Catch feels like whatever happened, must have went down fast. Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson shared saying, “The EPIRB has been recovered among a debris field containing buoys, a life ring from fishing vessel Destination and an oil sheen.” They also found a folding table and tarps. The search teams covered more than 5,700 square nautical miles during the search.

Are you shocked to hear about the crew of Destination and the search being called off? Do you agree with Capt. Keith Colburn of Deadliest Catch had to say?

