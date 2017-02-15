Detroit Pistons Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson Being Shopped

Detroit Pistons trade rumors indicate that the front office is shopping Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson around the NBA. This might come as shocking news to many Pistons fans, as Drummond and Jackson are the current cornerstones of the franchise. Could the team deal both players before the February 23 NBA trade deadline?

A new report by ESPN states that Detroit has “quietly explored” moving Drummond and Jackson, possibly taking the franchise in a new direction should the two players get dealt. The unflattering article about the team explores all the problems that the Pistons are having and how the current roster just isn’t good enough to really compete in the Eastern Conference. This all points to moves potentially taking place in the short-term.

There is a bit of bad news among these Detroit Pistons trade rumors. The front office isn’t receiving good offers for Andre Drummond or Reggie Jackson, or at least not what they were expecting to find on the open market. While there has been some interest, the offers aren’t what the Pistons would want for one of the best centers in the league or a key playmaking guard. It leaves the franchise in a difficult position over the next seven or eight days.

Andre Drummond has become one of the most consistent big men in the NBA. In each of the last three seasons, he has played at least 81 games, averaging double-digits in points and rebounds every night. During the 2016-17 NBA season, Drummond is averaging 14.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. This is all in just 30.7 minutes of action.

Drummond is also under a long-term contract with the Pistons, with guaranteed years until the 2019-20 NBA season. His salary escalates from the roughly $22.2 million he makes this year until the roughly $27.1 million in the fourth year. Drummond also has a player option worth about $28.8 million in the 2020-21 season should he decide to remain in the contract. That’s a long-term commitment for any team showing interest, but it could change the face of another franchise.

Getting a player like Andre Drummond could be a huge improvement for many teams around the league, making it a bit surprising that better offers haven’t surfaced in the latest Detroit Pistons trade rumors. Maybe the Portland Trail Blazers haven’t been contacted yet, as the team has some assets that might work very well for the Pistons. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Blazers now have three first-round picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, possibly making the team very active in the offseason.

As for Reggie Jackson, he is also locked up long-term, after signing a five-year, $80 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. The team acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team trade during the 2014-15 NBA season, but then extended him a long-term offer to remain with the franchise. He also has escalating salaries from the roughly $15 million he makes this year to about $18.1 million for the 2019-20 NBA season. It would make him an expensive option for another team at the NBA trade deadline, but several teams have already shown interest.

The report by ESPN links Reggie Jackson to the Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves. It certainly would have been interesting to see Detroit with Andre Drummond at center and Serge Ibaka at power forward, but that can no longer happen after Ibaka got traded to the Toronto Raptors. It has also been noted that a mystery team could surface for either Drummond or Jackson over the next week of NBA rumors.

At 26-30, the team still has a shot at making the 2017 NBA Playoffs, possibly winding up with a first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics. A playoff series would be a nice reward for the die-hard fans, but these latest Detroit Pistons trade rumors show an extreme lack of confidence from the front office.

